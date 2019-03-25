Parisian micro-apartment incorporates space-dividing 'library wall'

This small apartment's 'library wall' functions as a way to keep the bed out of view, while also storing books and things.

As urban housing prices rise, more people are looking into smaller living spaces that are more affordable, yet are still located close to everything that the city has to offer. But wrangling more functionality and privacy out of a small living space -- such as an apartment -- requires some originality: some may install some transformer furniture in, while others might have movable walls, or even get a little help from robots.

Naturally, one can also keep it very simple, as French firm Transition Interior Design has done with this bright little studio apartment renovation for a 26-year-old client living in the suburbs of Paris. With a footprint measuring about 269 square feet (25 square metres), the existing layout was not well-configured and lacked storage space, prompting interior designers Margaux Meza and Carla Lopez to not only add more storage, but to also add a bit of delineation between the interior zones via a simple but effective 'library wall.'

Since the client opted to have a regular bed, rather than a space-saving bed that might fold away when not being used, the idea here was to have the sleeping zone and its full-sized bed distinct from the rest of the apartment, using a kind of 'perforated wall' element that's often seen in North African architecture, explained the designers:

The strong concept of this studio is this large claustra-style library. Thanks to this wall, we were able to create a separation between the living room and thus, create a real sleeping area. The library brings rhythm to the apartment while creating privacy in the sleeping area, while maintaining a natural light.

One can imagine that once this 'library wall' is filled with books and other displayed items, it shields the bed from view, yet also creates a point of interest and adds some visual personality for this living space. Moreover, the bed's lower platform and its rolling drawers offers some much-needed storage space.

Working with a tight budget, the designers opted for affordable furnishings from IKEA and other similar retailers to reduce costs.

To make it feel more spacious, a colour palette of white and light blue was used, in addition to wooden and geometric accents in the kitchenette. The kitchen cabinets are aligned with the wall shelving of the entertainment centre, giving the impression that they overlap in one continuous section.

The bathroom is nicely done, with a minimalist glass wall that makes the small space less visually cut off.

While one can get all hi-tech with tiny transformer spaces that are operated automatically with the push of a button, sometimes it's just better to keep it simple, as it's been done here. To see more, visit Transition Interior Design, on Facebook and Instagram.