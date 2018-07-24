Arched basement coworking space offers inspiring 'rain of light'

As the nature of work changes, shared coworking spaces are becoming quite a trend in many cities around the world.

Now a basement coworking space might conjure up images of a dark, dank dungeon of sorts, but Yuan Architects has skilfully managed to create a haven of light in this impressive redo of FutureWard, a multipurpose co-working and gathering space in Taipei, Taiwan.

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

Dubbed the "Rain of Light" project, the space is dominated by a series of white-painted lamellae which seem to 'rain' down from the sunroof above, which acts as the main source of natural light. These panels help to offer some passive shading and cooling from the sun, as well as helping to modulate the light, giving the space a softer glow, explain the architects on ArchDaily:

The only natural light in the space comes in from the sunroof and flows along the white panels that extend down from the ceiling to form the walls, simultaneously defining the structure of the space. Those white panels are spaced in such a way to not only provide a sort of insulation from the sun but also give a rhythm to its shadows as they reflect the light and enable it to dance with the shadows across the room or smoothly spread out in soft sections of light.



© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

The curvature of the arching panels inform the entire space, lending character and form to the ceiling, walls and built-in shelving. The different heights and layers of the groups of panels serves to demarcate different zones, some of which are used for work, meetings, events, leisure and even classes.

The addition of round work tables, centred around plants (a strategy we've seen work well in shared offices before) is a great idea.

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

© Max Lee © Max Lee

For the architects, the aim was to create a "palace of inspiration, imagination, and light" in what was previously a run-down space below ground level -- not an easy task. But from the looks of it, it appears they've achieved it in spades; to see more, visit Yuan Architects.