Multi-tiered micro-apartment comes with a rolling staircase

The constraints of a small space can compel designers to push their creativity beyond the usual boundaries, resulting in rather interesting solutions like transforming walls, hidden kitchens or carousel closets under the bed.

In the city of Taipei, Taiwan, Phoebe Sayswow Architects took on the redesign of a small 355-square-foot (33 square metres) apartment, adding three overlapping levels that contain the entry, living room, kitchen and sleeping loft.

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

The architects' scheme ensures that the view out is not obstructed by opening up the existing space. This is achieved by consolidating all the storage elements of shelving and wardrobe into one side of the apartment, and installing metal-structured elements for the loft above and the staircase leading up, rather than using thicker materials.

Visually, everything is tied together through the use of birch plywood for the cabinets, in addition to the clean, bright white surfaces. As the architects say: "The idea is to minimize the use of material to create a wider and continuous view within this tiny unit."

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

Upon closer inspection, one sees that the staircase is a mobile one, which sits on a track that's part of the loft floor and can roll from side to side, providing access to the shelving when it's rolled to the middle of the floor, and opening the space up when it's rolled to the side. The steps leading down to the kitchen double as casual seating for the dining table.

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

To keep that visual harmony going, the kitchen is tiled in white square tiles, and outlined with a pale pink grout -- definitely unique. That same tiling is brought into the bathroom, to unify the two spaces visually (though we do hope that is non-slip tile).

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

Thanks to its placement near the main window, the sleeping loft is relatively tall and well-lit, allowing standing room for the inhabitants.

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese

By layering spaces in such a way in a small apartment, more space is gained and it is transformed into a more dynamic and lively place to be. To see more, visit Phoebe Sayswow Architects.