Bachelor's compact 355 sq. ft. apartment gets a modern makeover

Living small can be beautiful in its simplicity, and one doesn't have to build from scratch in order to do so. Aiming to update an older 355-square-foot apartment for a bachelor who wanted more modern amenities, Studio Bazi has implemented a number of clever ideas here that save space and reduce clutter.

Seen over at Design Milk, the small apartment is located in a historic building in the heart of Moscow. The design concept revolves around the insertion of "blocks" which organize and group functions together, such as kitchen, laundry and storage for clothes and books.

These "blocks" aren't immediately apparent, however; they are hidden in the walls and under the stairs, which frees up extra floor space.

These ingenious pull-out closets are placed under the stairs -- space that would have otherwise been left unused. Like a Russian nesting doll, once rolled out, there's even more organizational drawers built into these mobile closets.

The kitchen "block" is hidden behind the oak doors, which encompasses lots of long drawers to store food, kitchenware, and a refrigerator and pull-out table. It's very much a bachelor's kitchen, small but functional enough to make small meals for a single person. The dish rack hanging over the sink is a nice touch. Next to the kitchen is the laundry machine, also concealed by the large oak cabinet doors.

Near the kitchen is the bathroom and bedroom, which is lit by a row of windows and separated from the kitchen by a curtain that's stored in one of the oak cabinets. The bathroom, which houses the shower and a sink, has a round window in one wall to let in light.

At the other end of the apartment is another row of windows, and a sitting area, and a reinforced shelving for books. Studio Bazi explains:

The bookshelf is designed along the entire wall in a space between the kitchen block and the windows. In order to leave the window free of any obstacle for opening, a deepening was made in the structure of the bookshelf at the intersection of the wall and the window. Thus, there is a place for hanging chairs for guests.

Up the stairs is the entrance to the apartment itself, and the toilet room, which has been remade in a clean and minimalist way.

The big misconception about small spaces is that one cannot possibly fit everything in; however, as we see here, by utilizing what would otherwise have been unused space under the stairs, it's possible to fit a sizeable wardrobe and throw in the kitchen sink too. For more, see Studio Bazi.