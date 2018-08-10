Stacked multifunctional beds enlarge these 269 sq. ft. micro-apartments

In the small quarters of a micro-apartment, the bed is usually the biggest eater of floor space there is. To get around the problem, we've seen designers hide the bed in multifunctional boxes, put them on top of the closet, or even concealing them in walls.

In this series of micro-apartments in the Ševčenkos district of Vilnius, Lithuania, Studio Heima has taken a diverse approach to handling the bed in the design of each of these living spaces that measure only about 269 square feet (25 square metres).

Each of the colour-coded, individual apartments includes the basics: a kitchenette, living room, and bathroom (two of the four designs even have bathtubs). Done in a minimalist palette, the different zones are delineated by furniture, decor or by changes in the ground level.

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

For instance, the sleeping area has been elevated up, making space for storage drawers. The bed itself can lift up to access a walk-in wardrobe where one can hang clothes. The bed in the corner creates a nook-like space where one can cozy up with a good book or watch a film. The volume that houses the bed is playfully done: there's a space for the shoes, a space for a mirror with its own overhead light, and the bed is closed off with a curving curtain.

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

The furniture has also been made to perform more than one function; if you look closely, you'll see that the stackable coffee tables can be flipped on its side in order to use it as a dining surface.

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

The same design approaches are seen in the green-themed apartment, which has a larger, bathtub-equipped bathroom.

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas

Despite the tiny amount of floor space, there's quite a number of smart, space-saving ideas: multi-purpose furniture, and by stacking functions up into one area, these small apartments feel and function as if they were a lot larger. To see more, visit Studio Heima.