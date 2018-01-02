Jewel-like micro-apartment gets multifunctional makeover in Paris

Smaller apartments are a common thing in many older European cities, where the urban fabric is denser and built not just for the dominance of car traffic, as they are in most North American cities. In Paris' 10th arrondissement, Batiik Studio updated this small, 118-square-foot apartment into a little jewel of a space, characterized by a calm, bright interior punctuated by hidden pops of colour nestled in its space-saving, built-in furniture.

Located in a trendy neighbourhood that's ethnically diverse and home to a large Turkish community, the Marie-Josephine apartment exhibits some of these influences in its design, like the subtle references to arch-like forms throughout the space.

For instance, one arched space holds the small but functional kitchen, with two sets of cabinets above and below. Not a lot of space for full-on foodies, but enough for simple meals.

Next to this is a pleasant surprise: another arched alcove that hides a folding table and two stools, accented by a deep Mediterranean shade of blue.

The sofa in this small space can fold out to become a bed.

The bathroom is ingeniously hidden behind a full-length arched mirror.

This small apartment is rented out seasonally on AirBnb rather than used as a full-time residence apparently, but we've seen time and time again that even smaller spaces aren't necessarily a barrier for long-term comfortable living, if they are done intelligently and not cluttered needlessly. To see more, visit Batiik Studio.