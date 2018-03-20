Micro-apartment has stairs you can sit, store things in & sleep on (Video)

Small spaces can be a fun nut for designers to crack -- whether it's the variety of ideas they might come up with to tackle the issue of storage or where to put the bed. In Madrid, Elii Architects came up with a number of creative solutions to address the lack of space in this 355-square-foot (33 square metres) apartment, including the installation of a multi-tiered structure that hides a ton of storage, offers nooks to lounge around in, while also acting as an elevated bedroom. Watch their video:

The most cramped space of the design is probably the entry hall. To mitigate that sense of being hemmed in, mirrored cabinets and surfaces have been used, to help lighten up and expand the space with reflected sunlight.

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal

To increase the amount of open floor space, a full wall of storage cabinets is used, in addition to integrate those familiar elements of the kitchen: a small oven, induction stovetop, counter space and a sink. There are even spaces here for people to sit, facing the main living area -- either in the bench between the sink and stove, or on the staircase leading up to the sleeping area.

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal

Here's where the storage gets a little crazy (in a good way, of course): the stairs themselves are made up of drawers, and are actually a mobile unit that can be rolled away to reveal more storage behind. This is definitely an apartment for someone who wants to pack in a lot of stuff.

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal

Up on the platform, there's even more storage hidden in underfloor cabinets. There's storage in the wall too, and more privacy can be had by drawing a curtain in front of the bed.

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal

Behind the sleeping area is the bathroom -- long and narrow, but functional, and including a space-conserving sunken shower-and-bathtub combination.

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal

There's a lot of nice ideas here: by packing features in on the vertical as well as the horizontal, this space-efficient micro-apartment not only includes places to live, lounge, cook and bathe, it also allows one to store stuff or whatever it is that makes life more comfortable. For more, visit Elii Architects.

[Via: Contemporist]