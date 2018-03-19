Cats can perch and play in this cat-sized glass and wood structure

House cats, by nature, feel safest in a home when they have places to to hide, scratch and perch themselves above to get a higher vantage point. Not surprisingly, there's something called catitecture -- cat-oriented architecture and furnishings -- and not only can it be fun for one's feline friends, it can also save your designer sofa from their claws.

Contemporist shows us how Taiwan's INDOT designed this glass and wood cat structure for a family with four cats and a puppy. Supported by almost-hidden metal pipes, the enclosure offers a haven for the cats to play and lounge in whenever they need to, or as their own space apart from the family's dog.

There are plenty of small platforms and boxes inside for the cats to explore, and the main pillar is wrapped in rough sisal rope, creating a huge scratching post for the kitties to claw to their hearts' content. There are two hinged doors on either side to allow entry. The slatted sides and openings in the volume encourages ventilation, while the glass walls and the strategically placed glass box on one end offers an unimpeded view out, over the apartment balcony.

What's clever about the design is how it's integrated along with some storage cabinets and drawers along its edges. It's almost like the enclosure is a volumetric work of art, or a feline menagerie where the cats' natural behaviour can be observed.

This cat enclosure is neither too small nor too big to the point of wretched excess; it's a nice balance of providing enough perching spots for one family's beloved pet cats while also offering something interesting to look at. To see more, visit INDOT.