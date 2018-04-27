Istanbul apartment has some quirky storage solutions

Getting and staying organized is important in any home, especially ones that might not have a lot of space.

Turkish firm COA Mimarlik created this well-organized interior design scheme for an 861-square-foot (80 square metres) apartment owned by a newly married couple in Istanbul. Blending elements of Scandinavian style with a flexible floor plan, the apartment's openness permits the free flow of movement and light into and between spaces, while the addition of clever storage options hides clutter out of sight and adds some visual quirkiness to the whole.

From the entrance, one can see the living room to the left, and a hallway leading to the bedroom, office and bathroom. The kitchen sits directly to one's right. The customized shelving system in the living room combines an adjustable peg wall that houses the television and small shelves supported by pegs, while the wire shelving around it can have shelves added or removed as necessary. It's quite open too, which lets light from the windows to the far left filter through.

Here's a view of the open space that houses both the living and dining areas. There's a custom-made seat for lounging, under the row of windows overlooking the city.

There's a full wall of cabinets here in the dining area, and they have been decorated with a graphic of a world map.

Looking into the kitchen, one also sees open shelving; not everything has to be hidden away as shelves such as these would be perfect for displaying one's unique items, or books. Notice how a rod for hanging coats has also been incorporated.

The bathroom also has more of the high cabinets and open surfaces to display or hold things within easy reach.

This is yet more storage and a ledge, concealed behind some cabinet doors located directly opposite the apartment entrance, down the long hall.

The bedroom has an interesting design for tucking things away: a custom unit that includes headboard storage, bedside tables and drawers, and a rack above to hang things like lights and plants.

The office in the adjacent room has a gray and yellow, gridded design scheme going on: there is locker-like cabinetry, a chalkboard-painted wall, and another wall of adjustable white-and-yellow shelving that includes a wire mesh to hang things off from. As in the bedroom, there is an overhead structure over one of the desks to suspend plants and lights. There's an interesting details of a small rock bed under the other desk, perhaps as a unique footrest that brings nature in. Beyond that is a sun room with a view of the city.

Storage can make or break a smaller living space, and it's critical that it's carefully considered to make sure it works and makes sense in the design. As we see here, storage can go beyond mere simple shelving and cabinets -- it can become part of the furniture, morph into a gridded system, come apart to create extra surfaces, and more. To see their other projects, visit COA Mimarlik.

