Compact seaside apartment renovation is inspired by boat design

We've seen so many delicious small space design ideas coming from boats and airplane interiors, as these cramped spaces necessitate a bit of creative wrangling to fit everything in, including the kitchen sink. Similarly in Minori, a quiet Italian fishing town on the Amalfi coast, Studio Ricciardi Architetti incorporated boat design ideas in renovating a 355-square-foot (33 square metres) seaside apartment, transforming a dark and confined interior into one that is now bright, fresh and unmistakably inspired by its proximity to the sea.

Located on the second floor of an existing building that's close to the beach, La Barca Minori (or the "Minori Boat") apartment has been redone for a family that often entertains and has family sleepovers, resulting in a design that can accommodate up to eight people. As the architects recount: "The idea immediately ran to the boat: with such small spaces and ambitious demands, suggestions could only come from the nautical world."

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

Conceived as a "large and comfortable boat," the apartment now includes a cleverly reconfigured multifunctional living area that features a curving row of built-in seating. But these are multifunctional too, as hidden underneath one of these sofas cushions is storage, while the other sofa can be transformed into an extra guest bed.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

Following that curve, one comes into the compact kitchenette, equipped with a double sink, induction stove, refrigerator and a small peninsula for extra counter space. As one can see here, the marine theme is echoed in the wave-like patterns of the hand-made tiles by MA.VI. Ceramics, while the timber joinery was undertaken by Falegnameria Buono Snc.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

To the other side of the living space is this wall of storage, holding the washing machine, cabinetry and space for a television.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

The stairs leading up to the prow-like sleeping loft can also conveniently be used to store items like clothing or shoes. Upstairs, there are two extra beds.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

There is a hallway to the right of the apartment entrance, which holds more storage, as well as one guest bathroom with a glazed terracotta lighthouse. While an extra bathroom does take up space that could be used for something else, for the clients this extra bathroom was necessary for comfortably hosting guests.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

Going further down the corridor, the curving wall leads to the master bedroom, which also has its own bathroom with an intriguing circular shower that has its own custom-made spiral shower curtain rod. To either side of the bed are little flip-down bedside tables. Above the master bed is yet another sleeping loft with two beds.

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

© Paolo Salvatore Langella © Paolo Salvatore Langella

To gain more space and efficiency, the compact functionality of boats can easily be translated to our everyday spaces, no matter their stature; to see more, visit Studio Ricciardi Architetti, Facebook and Instagram.