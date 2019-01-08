Yellow brightens up this apartment's multifunctional walls

Beyond being essential to tying a design scheme together, colours can have a huge effect on our psychological well-being as well. Based out of Denmark and Sweden, Lookofsky Architecture seems to have gotten the memo in this eye-popping renovation of a 1920s apartment for a couple in Stockholm, Sweden. The new design optimizes the existing space by adding elements such as a built-in, multifunctional walls for storage and seating -- all punctuated with pops of cheery yellow.

As the architects explain, the main features in the 861-square-foot (80-square-metre) Function Walls renovation are these built-in interventions that are not only practical, but create a "sense of depth in the walls and articulating different functions of the spaces."

For instance, the entry into the apartment has been redone in a bright sunny tone, creating a gateway of sorts that welcomes visitors in and hints at the rest of the living spaces.

Coming further in, we enter the kitchen, where the main feature is a 22-foot-long (7 metres) interplay of white and yellow-accented cabinets, seating and counters. The detailing is minimalist, with the lighting hidden up above the cooking area and sink. We love how the reading nook has its own shelving too off to the side, creating a cozy spot to curl up with a book.

The bathroom is also done up in canary yellow, offset with muted gray tiling in the walk-in shower and the wide concrete sink.

Past the bathroom, the bedroom sits at the other end of the hall, and thankfully doesn't have too much yellow (bright colours tend to invigorate the senses too much, and wouldn't be appropriate in a place where one is trying to sleep). Instead, it's mostly toned down with pale, neutral colours for the built-in cabinets.

Yellow may not be everyone's favourite colour choice, but choosing the right colours for any design scheme is an important task, and can make the difference between creating a space that is dull and drab, versus one that inspires and uplifts.