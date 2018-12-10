Stair of the week is a shifting workspace with alternating treads
Stairs are an important element in many homes: not only can they get you to a higher elevation, they can serve a number of other functions from storing things, to even becoming part of a bed.
In transforming an early twentieth-century die casting factory in Brooklyn into a loft apartment for a family with two children, SABO Project (previously) decided to create a rather striking staircase design that features alternating treads to shorten the length of its run, integrated with tailored pockets and cabinets for storage, and a workspace.
The vertical combination of opacities and transparencies manages privacy while bringing natural light to every single space. The new connections between rooms establishes a continuum that expands each space beyond its limits.
The original concrete columns and concrete ceiling have been purposely left exposed, in order to reveal the historical and industrial character of the building.
The bathroom was conceived around a diamond-shaped ceramic tile, leading to the use of bold, colourful patterns and gradients that visually pop out all over the place, creating a seamless-looking space.
Done on a tight budget, this apartment renovation uses a number of smart design tricks to enlarge the space, bring in more light, and to make it a habitable home for a growing family in the city. To see more, visit SABO Project, Facebook and Instagram.