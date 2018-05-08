Glass & mirrors enlarge this cosmopolitan micro-apartment renovation

Small spaces can be challenging to design, especially if one wants to entertain a lot of guests or maintain the feeling of an open space overall. However, it can be done with some smart strategies such as using multifunctional furniture, or using elements like glass and reflective surfaces, as this lovely apartment renovation in São Paulo’s Santa Cecilia neighbourhood does.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

Done as a collaboration between Juliana Matalon of Estúdio Ela Arquitetura and Carol Dantas, the clients were a couple who wanted a sophisticated home that felt spacious despite its meager footprint of 376 square feet (35 square-meters), where they could comfortably host friends and family.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

To achieve this, the scheme uses glass partitions and tables to allow light and one's gaze to pass through, creating a less visually cramped and more open space. Of course, there are plenty of curtains, ready to be deployed for more privacy. Storage has been relegated to the upper parts of the apartment, where's it's out of the way and mostly out of sight.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

The kitchen and the entertainment centre are visually and functionally grouped together, thanks to the beige-coloured wall unit, which also has a convenient (and ergonomic) recessed toe kick underneath for feet to move around when shuffling around during cooking. But this small but important detail also makes the whole unit look like it's floating above the floor, giving the illusion of reduced bulk, and therefore an overall bigger space.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

Here's the dining table, which sits against an almost- full-length mirror that once again, gives the illusion of a larger space.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

In addition to the mirrors and glass, there's lots of neutral-toned furnishings and fabrics here, which unifies the whole scheme visually and gives a sense of airiness.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

More big mirrors in the bathroom, to extend the space.

© Estúdio Ela Arquitetura © Estúdio Ela Arquitetura

No shortage of nicely executed ideas here, showing that living in a small space doesn't necessarily mean sacrificing on style or one's social life. To see more, visit Estúdio Ela Arquitetura.

[Via: Design Milk]