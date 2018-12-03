Modern loft is part of family's multigenerational living scheme

Multigenerational housing -- with three generations living under the same roof -- might be one way to buffer rising housing costs. In Amsterdam, one family has achieved their version of a multigenerational living arrangement by renovating a block of apartments, one of which measures 45 square metres (484 square feet).

Done by Heren5 Architects, in collaboration with furniture designer Paul Timmer, the apartment loft is located in a northern Amsterdam neighbourhood called Buiksloterham, and features an open concept plan that includes a kitchen, bathroom, living area and a sleeping loft.

Upon entering, one comes into an entry hallway that also includes the door to the bathroom. The other side of the hallway is lined with storage cabinets, which help to keep things like clothes and other items stored out of the way.

© Leonard Faustle © Leonard Faustle

The kitchen figures centrally, as it offers the view out and incorporates a large freestanding kitchen island, as well as counter space carved out of the volume that serves as the podium for the sleeping loft above, as well as bathroom space and for integrated storage. The palette here is light but warm, using birch wood and white Corian, and the elements in both the kitchen and sleeping loft feature an intriguing 'diamond-edge' detailing created by Timmer.

© Leonard Faustle (top) & Tim Stet © Leonard Faustle (top) & Tim Stet

© Leonard Faustle © Leonard Faustle

© Leonard Faustle © Leonard Faustle

The dining area is located beside the kitchen, but it's also a flexible space that can be transformed into a guest's sleeping area, thanks to a pull-out bed that's hidden under the platform for the living room. The stairs are rendered as a strikingly paper-thin element that is empty underneath.

© Leonard Faustle (top) & Tim Stet © Leonard Faustle (top) & Tim Stet

The scheme here is intentionally flexible, and the location of the apartment on the ground floor suits the client's hopes, say the architects:

When Egon [the client] bought his ‘3G apartments' in the housing block... he had a special wish: "I want an apartment on the ground floor, so that my daughter can easily play outside. And where my mother has her own place and grandma can look after her grandchild. And by the time my daughter is grown-up, she can live in the loft next door on her own.”

© Heren5 Architects © Heren5 Architects

A great example of how multigenerational living can be done in a modern way, even in an existing set of apartments; to see more, visit Heren5 Architects.