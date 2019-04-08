Monochromatic 430 sq. ft. apartment comes alive with bursts of color

There are a whole lot of possible ways to make a small space feel bigger: some might add a bit of colour, others might use multifunctional furniture or knock down the walls and rearrange the layout completely.

In Moscow, Cartelle Design chose to accentuate this redo of a young woman's 430-square-foot (40 square metres) apartment with bright accents of canary yellow, in addition to using lots of built-in furniture and cabinetry. There's also a large glass-paned wall between the bed and the office, meaning that sunlight and visual perception of space extends further into the small apartment.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

Done with a monochromatic palette of grey, black and the neutral tones of wood and brick, the Bolshevik apartment includes some features that were most important to the client. The first is a place to store books -- found under the custom-built, cushioned window seats.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

The kitchen is deliberately compact and doesn't have too many fancy appliances, as the client doesn't cook much. However, the cabinetry is nicely done, as the black cupboards contrasts well with the wooden cabinets and the wooden dining table.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

The main visual anchor here is the vibrant, four-poster bed, which seems to sit in its own delineated space and on its own platform. It has its own overhead lighting, hammock and sits against a grey-painted brick wall.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

Behind the bedroom is the office, which has a floating desk set into a niche; thanks to the windows here, the view out of the office helps to expand the space. On the other side of the room, there is ample storage space for hanging up clothes and storing other accessories.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

The bathroom has the same modus operandi: lots of darker colours, offset with a punch of orange tiling in the shower.

© Denis Krasikov © Denis Krasikov

As we can see here, the idea of carefully using of colour, interior openings and windows to light up a small space can be easily translated to similar projects; to see more, visit Cartelle Design and Instagram.