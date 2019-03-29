301 sq. ft. micro-apartment renovation 'condenses the world in one room'

Two 'active' walls enable this small living space to become flexible and adaptable throughout the day.

Smaller apartments are the norm in the older, denser cities of Europe, and the Italian city of Milan is no exception. Aiming to maximize a small 301-square-foot (28-square-metre) footprint on a relatively tight budget, Milan's studio wok transformed the nondescript interior of an older residence into a newer, more multifunctional space by adding two "active" transformer walls that hide a number of intriguing surprises.

© Federico Villa © Federico Villa

Studio wok's Batipin Flat proposes the concept of "the world in one room" -- done by "condensing the life of a large apartment in the space of a small studio." To accomplish this, the designers took advantage of the apartment's existing open layout -- adding a bigger bathroom, relegating the kitchen to where the old bathroom used to be, while also keeping the middle of the living space open and flexible by consolidating the furniture needed for sleeping, sitting and storage into the walls themselves.

The warm texture of inexpensive plywood now lines the walls, concealing a foldable bed, wardrobe, another daybed on wheels, plus sliding doors to the kitchen and bathroom. In addition, there's a lot of storage space that's been incorporated into these custom-built wall units, meaning everything is out of sight, thus lending a grander sense of openness.

To sleep, the inhabitant can flip the bed down and out of the wall, conveniently transforming the living room into a bedroom.

The principal space is enlarged spatially by its visual connection to the beautiful outdoor balcony space, which the designers have made efforts to include into the scheme through the use of some comfortable decor and furnishings. During the day, the main room functions as a living room when the bed goes back up and out of the way, while the trundle daybed can be wheeled out and used as a sofa. Alternatively, this daybed can be used as an extra bed for guests in a pinch.

The floor in the main living space has been topped with a white-coloured finish, reflecting light into the further reaches of the apartment. The bathroom and kitchen have been painted a rich teal, designating them as "blue boxes" that stand in contrast to the bright tones of the living room.

Despite its small size, this bright and airy renovation successfully adds more functionality and augments the existing space using some astute design ideas. To see more, visit studio wok, Facebook and Instagram.