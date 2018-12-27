Airy attic apartment features secret door to walk-in bathtub

Depending on the way the roofline falls, attics can be strangely shaped places to reside in. But in the Conde Duque district of Madrid, Spain, Gon Architects managed to turn this potential disadvantage into something quite alluring, creating an airy top-floor home that includes a huge walk-in bathtub -- which apparently also functions as a secret way to get to the bathroom.

Situated at the top of a four-storey building, the attic apartment features bright colours, plenty of skylight windows and two outdoor terraces. During the conversion, architect Gonzalo Pardo decided to remove most of the original walls to create a more free-flowing feel to the spaces, and instead has grouped functions according to whether they are more social or more private:

While the actions of cooking, eating, sleeping, relating, working or resting take place in a free environment defined by the shape and position of objects in the room, cleaning and body care are carried out in a set of connecting rooms in the heart of the house.

It is the wooden volume at the heart of the home that hides that 'secret' bathroom, and it is accessible either via a hidden door right across from the entry, or through the beautiful bathtub itself -- adding a bit of unexpected delight to the whole project. A mirror behind the bathtub gives the illusion of extended space. Of course, if you don't want to climb over the bathtub, there's always that secret door, hidden in the passageway.

The more 'social' side of the apartment includes the living room, fireplace and kitchen, which are continued out onto a terrace.

Transforming an attic space into a habitable home often means getting a bit creative, and here we see it being applied in the unlikeliest of ways, making a bathtub more than what it seems. You can find Gon Architects here.