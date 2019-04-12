Apartment renovation comes with kitchen-in-a-box & floating desk

An old apartment is refreshed with a new scheme that stacks things up to gain more space.

There's a plethora of possibilities when it comes to creating more space out of a not-so-big apartment. Hiding storage in the walls or stairs is one tactic, putting a whole room in a multifunctional box is another.

The latter strategy is the one used in this 753-square-foot renovation of an early twentieth century apartment in the Eixample district of Barcelona, Spain. Done by local architects Anna & Eugeni Bach of A&EB, the apartment's redesign features a more open layout, a loft-like space over the new kitchen, and a clever floating desk. At the end of the hallway beyond is a full-length mirror that gives the illusion of space continuing.

The original configuration of the apartment had two bedrooms facing the street, which was retained in the new scheme. However, the rest of the apartment consisted of rooms that were lit and ventilated by a wide inner courtyard -- a layout that acted to partition things off a little too well into dark and small spaces.

To change things up, the architects decided to tear down some of the rooms in order to create a large, open living area that can suit a variety of functions.

The current design exploits the high ceilings well -- adding a kitchen-in-a-box that is "almost like piece of furniture." Inside the block-like kitchen is a flip-up dining table, and a series of openings that allow for activity (and food for guests) to flow through.

In addition, those lofty ceilings provide the height for a study area above the kitchen, equipped with its own desk, suspended from the beams.

There are two bathrooms here: an existing one near the entrance, which was kept; a second, larger one close to the master bedroom that was elevated on a platform, making space for underneath piping and storage.

Transforming a space to function more efficiently can take any number of possible paths: here, we see the study area being transposed on top of another space, stacking functions in order to make way for a larger living room -- an idea that could be easily translated to other small space design situations. To see more, visit A&EB.