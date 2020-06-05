Gone Camping!

Well, not really, but we have packed up all our stuff and are on the move.

TreeHugger is now part of the Dotdash team, and they are building us a whole new site from the ground up to be an all-round better experience no matter how you read it, light and fast and the way of the future. To make the change we have had to pack everything up and move it over. Right now it is all on the road, and we are all whining from the back seat "Are we there yet?"

The answer from the front seat is "don't touch anything, we're almost there." We will be pitching our new tents around the 16th of the month. Until then, happy camping!