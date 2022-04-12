Individual Actions Can Reduce Emissions Up to 70%, Says IPCC Report

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 3 report was a tough pill to swallow. In the aftermath of its release, I wrote a summary, "IPCC Report Is a Prescription for Fixing the Climate Crisis," noting it laid out a path of what we had to do and it was an optimistic call to action. Or, as climate journalist and podcaster Amy Westervelt put it in The Guardian, "The report made one thing abundantly clear: the technologies and policies necessary to adequately address climate change exist, and the only real obstacles are politics and fossil fuel interests."

IPCC

There is much negativity since the report came out, especially around the question of whether we can actually stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). But there is so much to be optimistic about, including the incredible drop in the prices of renewables and their increasing adoption.

The report also was, for me, a bit of a vindication. Last year I wrote a book, "Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle," with the subtitle, "Why individual climate action matters more than ever." It looked at the demand side—at what individuals can do to reduce their carbon emissions. So does the IPCC report, particularly in chapter 5. It starts off with a bang, claiming that "the potential of demand-side strategies across all sectors is 40-70% by 2050."

IPCC

Also in the first paragraph, the authors state that "to enhance well-being, people demand services and not primary energy and physical resources per se." This is an insight we have tried to discuss for years on Treehugger—the old "you want a hole, not a drill." You want to get from A to B, not a car. You want to not freeze in your home, not a furnace.

Julia Steinberger, environmental economist and a contributing author to the IPCC report, tells Westervelt for Drilled News: "All we need is services; that's what there is demand for. We don't need the energy use itself. So let's think about how we deliver those services in a more efficient way."

Welcome to the 1.5-degree lifestyle. But it is hard to do when society and the economy are essentially set up to encourage us to burn fossil fuels and to create demand for consumables we don't really need.

However, as we have often said on Treehugger, with the right design choices, we can reduce or eliminate dependence on fossil fuels. For example, the IPCC report says, "Demand for space heating and cooling depends on building materials and designs." Passivhaus combined with heat pumps can run on teensy bits of renewable energy. Or, as the report states regarding personal mobility, "Different variable needs satisfiers (e.g., street space allocated to cars, buses or bicycles) can help satisfy human needs, such as accessibility to jobs, health care, and education."

The report uses what it calls an "avoid-shift-improve" strategy to develop options for different categories. So, using mobility as an example, you might "avoid" driving by working from home or living in a compact city; "shift" by moving from car to bike; and "improve" by designing lighter, electric cars.

In other categories, it looks something like this: