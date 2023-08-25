The Importance of Persistence in Sustainable Gardening

Being persistent is not always seen as a desirable attribute. Sometimes, those who are persistent are seen as being like a dog with a bone that they just won't give up. Some mistake the concept of persistence with that of pushiness. They think that giving in can lead to a more harmonious existence.



I would not for a second suggest that we should cling doggedly to certain ideas or practices that simply do not work or do not fit our lives, nor that we should hammer home our own points of view without listening to other peoples'.

But persistence is defined as “the fact of continuing in an opinion or course of action in spite of difficulty or opposition.”

At its core, it is a concept that means not giving up and not giving in. I would argue that persistence is something that we all need more of in our lives.

Persistence is an attribute that allows us to endure, survive, and thrive. It gives us, and the environments around us, resilience, which is why I would argue that it is important in sustainable gardening—just as it can be in so many other areas of our lives.

Maintaining Persistent Opinions as an Organic Grower

It can be difficult to continue to hold strong to your beliefs if you are bucking trends and doing things differently than the status quo. As a sustainable gardener and organic grower, you may sometimes, like me, find that you hold opinions that differ from those around you.

Reveling in a "messy" garden with weeds and wild plants promoting a healthy diversity, letting your lawn grow, or pruning less may be things that set you apart somewhat from more neat and tidy gardeners. You may feel some pressure to make your garden look like your neighbors'.

Of course, organic gardens can look many different ways. But however your garden looks, it is important to stick to your principles as you set out as an organic grower, with the understanding that not everyone will agree with everything that you choose to do.

People may mention how they prefer to do things. They may even criticize your companion planting or wild areas for wildlife ... tell you you need to dig your vegetable plot or eradicate the dandelions from your lawn.

But as a sustainable gardener, you need to politely but firmly stick to your guns and do things in the ethical, organic ways that you have chosen to do them. As we all know, sustainable gardening can help us combat many local and global problems and is an important strategy in forging the future we wish to see.

We don't need to force our opinions and decisions on others. But by sharing how we do things and explaining why, we may change a few minds as we are consistent and persistent with our own strongly held views.

Persistence in our Practices in a Sustainable Garden

Of course, persistence is not just about holding on to our beliefs but also about sticking to our actions and practices.

As an organic grower, most will have the odd occasion when things don't go according to plan, when things go wrong or outcomes are not as desired.

But even when we do encounter setbacks or problems, it is so important to not give up.

A Lesson from Scottish Folklore

Here in Scotland, a common piece of folklore centers around the historical figure Robert the Bruce. In 1306, he was involved in the murder of his rival for the Scottish throne, John Comyn, and then seized the crown.

After a crushing defeat by English forces at the Battle of Methven, Robert the Bruce and what remained of his forces fled. But they were ambushed by a group loyal to the Comyn family, which led to a bloody battle. At this battle, the battle of Dalrigh, the king was cornered and only just managed to escape.

Alive but driven into exile, Bruce was forced to run—hiding out in various places across the country. Legend has it that while hiding in a cave, he saw a spider building its web. Every time the spider made some progress, it would fall, but each time, it climbed back up and tried once again. Eventually, the spider managed to create a line of silk and build its web.

Bruce took from this little spider that "if at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again." He went on to defeat the English at the Battle of Bannockburn, even though they were greatly outnumbered. The story remains popular today for its strong message of perseverance.

The ability to persevere even when things do not go according to plan is an important one in organic, sustainable gardening. When we work with nature, we have to accept that some things will be out of our control. So, while we can definitely often shape things for desirable outcomes, we won't always immediately get what we want.

The important thing is to always remember to try, try, and try again.