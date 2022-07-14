Hyundai's Ioniq 6 'Electrified Streamliner' EV Is Competing With Tesla's Model 3 Sedan

Hyundai recently launched the Ioniq 5 electric crossover and it’s easily become one of the best EVs on the market today. Now Hyundai is ready to steal more market share from Tesla with the debut of its next electric car: the 2024 Ioniq 6—a sleek electric sedan.



The Ioniq 6 is based on the same E-GMP platform as the excellent Ioniq 5. While the Ioniq 5 is aimed at crossover buyers, the Ioniq 6 is a stylish midsize sedan. Hyundai describes the Ioniq 6 as an “electrified streamliner.” It’s about the same size as the Hyundai Sonata, but thanks to its longer wheelbase, the Ioniq 6 features a more spacious interior. While the Ioniq 5 is aimed at families, Hyundai is hoping to woo single buyers and couples with the Ioniq 6.

The big news is that the Ioniq 6 has a driving range of over 379 miles on Europe’s WLTP cycle, but it will have a slightly lower range in the U.S. using the more stringent EPA cycle. It’s also one of the most efficient electric vehicles since it only uses 14 kWh of power per 100 kilometers (62 miles). Hyundai was able to squeeze out more range from the Ioniq 6 thanks to its aerodynamic body, thermal management, and software updates.

Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai President and CEO IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs. The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.

The Ioniq 6’s driving range is going to be a game changer since it has a longer driving range than most electric vehicles in this price range. On the European WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 6 has a driving range almost 70 miles longer than the Ioniq 5. Driving range is often cited as a barrier to entry by consumers considering electric vehicles so Hyundai's commitment to increasing its range is a step in the direction of an electric future.

Hyundai hasn’t released a lot of specifics about the powertrain, but it does mention it will be offered in single- and dual-motor versions with a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The all-wheel drive dual-motor version has 320 horsepower and can accelerate from 0-62 mph in only 5.1 seconds.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, it only takes 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80% using a 350-kW charger. It also features 110- and 220-volt vehicle-to-load technology that lets you charge accessories, like a laptop or even your house during a blackout.

Inside the spacious interior is described as a “comfy and personalized hideaway” with its ambient lighting and optional Relaxation Comfort seats. Sixty-four different colors are available to allow the driver to fully customize the look and feel of the cabin. The Ioniq 6’s interior also features sustainable and recycled materials, although Hyundai hasn’t provided any specific details. At the front, there are two 12.3-inch screens and digital side mirrors, although those mirrors aren’t legal in the U.S. yet. The Ioniq 6 is also the first Hyundai to get over-the-air updates to provide updates to its powertrain, infotainment system, and other features.

Hyundai

“IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai's executive vice president and global chief marketing officer, in a statement. “The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.”

Sales of the Ioniq 6 are slated to begin in Korea in the third quarter of this year and sales in the U.S. will start in the first quarter of 2023. Hyundai, which sells the second-most EVs in the U.S. behind Tesla, has not announced the pricing, but it’s expected that it will start at around $40,000. We’ll get more details about the North American spec version in November.