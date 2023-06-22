How to Make Your Own Herbal Teas

Homemade tea has been used for centuries as both a simple beverage as well as for therapeutic treatments. However, your choices are not limited to the tea blend recipes found on your grocery store shelves.

From relaxing tea to an energizing morning blend, making your own herbal teas is easy and is likely more sustainable than commercial blends.

Disposable tea bags generally use more plastic than necessary, and most people just throw them away after one use. Teabags also use a lot of material in the production process.

Making your own DIY tea blend recipes is more economical, and you can buy herbs in bulk and store them for months at room temperature—which is cheaper than buying tea bags and has the important bonus of being zero waste.

Herbal Tea Benefits Herbal tea is a gentle, natural way to unwind and relax. Research suggests that is may help reduce pain, improve your digestive system function, and even boost the immune system with its antioxidants. Herbal tea can be consumed in many ways—hot or iced, with honey and lemon, blended into a smoothie—all of which have their own benefits. Herbal tea is also a great alternative to coffee, which can cause jitteriness and stomach ailments in some people.

Making your own herbal teas is very simple, however, care should be taken to buy herbs from reputable sources. Look for key characteristics such as organic or Fair Trade Certified. Sustainably harvested is another important attribute you might want to look for when you decide to make your own tea.

Store your dried herbs carefully. Keep them in a place that is dark, dry, and not prone to temperature changes. Make sure to keep them in a sealed container whenever possible.

When making herbal tea, use two to three teaspoonfuls of fresh or dried herbs for one cup of water. Bring the water to a boil and allow the herbs to steep for 10 to 15 minutes and then strain the herbs out of the tea before serving.

Use a tea strainer or tea ball to contain the herbs if desired. This makes it easier to remove them after steeping and before drinking your tea.