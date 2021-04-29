How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

One of the leading obstacles potential buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) have is uncertainties about how charging works and about what impact it will have on their budget and on their lives. Fortunately, learning how to analyze the cost of charging can actually turn that obstacle into an incentive. EV charging is almost always less expensive than fueling a gas-powered vehicle. In some instances, it can even be free.

The challenge with wrapping one's head around EV charging is the diversity of options. Usually the only decisions a driver makes about fueling a gas-powered car are which gas station to patronize (based on price and convenience) and what grade of gasoline to use. We are comfortable with considering miles-per-gallon estimates when we consider buying a gas-powered car. Suddenly, with an electric vehicle, all the calculations change. But once one wraps one's head around the new calculations and settles into new fueling habits, EV charging is inexpensive and easy.

Measuring the Cost Per Charge

You may know what a gallon of gasoline currently costs, and you may know how many miles per gallon your vehicle gets. To determine how much an EV owner pays per charge, you need to know how many kilowatt-hours an EV uses per mile and what a kilowatt-hour costs.

What Is a Kilowatt-Hour? A watt is a unit of power, whereas a watt-hour is a measure of how much power is used. If you leave a 100-watt light bulb on for one hour, you have used 100 watt-hours. If you leave the light on for 10 hours, you have used 1000 watt-hours, or 1 kilowatt-hour, abbreviated as kWh.

How Much Do You Pay for Electricity?

Most likely, you pay for electricity based on how many kWh you use each month. Examine your electricity bill, and you can find the cost per kWh. The national average is around $0.13/kWh. If you charge an electric vehicle at home, calculating the cost of a single charge means multiplying the number of kWh used to charge the battery by the cost per kWh. So if an EV owner charges the battery with 25 kWh and pays $.10/kWh for electricity, the owner will pay $2.50 to charge the battery.

How Much Electricity Does an EV Use?

To calculate the real-world cost of charging an electric vehicle, you need to know how efficient the vehicle is in using electricity. This is measured in kilowatt-hours per 100 miles: how many kWh does an EV consume in driving 100 miles? This figure is the equivalent of miles per gallon (or rather gallons per 100 miles). For example, if an EV has an efficiency rating of 25 kWh/100 miles, it can drive 4 miles on a single kWh. With a 50 kWh battery, that same EV has a maximum range of 200 miles.

The average American daily commute is almost 40 miles. In theory, an EV with an efficiency rating of 25 kWh/100 miles would use 10 kWh per day. If that EV owner pays $.10/kWh for electricity, then they are spending a dollar a day on fuel. “Your mileage may vary,” as they say. In a gas-powered car, MPG ratings are higher for highway driving than for city driving, since gas cars waste more gasoline idling in stop-and-go city traffic than they do on highways. For electric vehicles, it's just the opposite: EVs use very little energy idling but are constantly using power on highways, so city driving is more efficient than highway driving.