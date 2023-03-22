5 Houseplant Trends That Promise to Spark Delight

Houseplants have been adorning interior spaces ever since the early Greeks and Romans brought potted plants indoors. There have been some rather exuberant periods in houseplant glory; the Victorians and their fern-filled parlors come to mind. And what would the 1970s have been without macrame plant hangers playing best supporting actor to legions of pathos and spider plants?

Fast forward to the Internet age, and houseplants appear to be more popular than ever. A search for #houseplants on Instagram alone delivers 9.7 million posts. We are a people who love our plant children.

But is it really any wonder? Houseplants bring joy, wellness, and health benefits along with their aesthetic splendor. And given the challenges of modern times, plants may be in even higher demand. "With the current desire for resiliency to surround us and a desire for an energy-infused life, the internet is going crazy over houseplants," says the Florida-based horticultural grower Costa Farms.

"We at Costa Farms have seen and heard about some of the most interesting houseplant trends, including variegation, gold foliage, fenestration, and statement plants," Justin Hancock, a horticulturist at Costa Farms, tells Treehugger in an email. The following are some of the trends that have been especially popular across the interwebs this year—though as with most houseplant trends, they are likely here to stay.



Unusual Focal Points

A ponytail palm makes for a hard-to-miss focal point. Costa Farms

Hancock explains that statement plants like Costa Farms’ ponytail palm (above) have been making waves. Likewise, "variegated varieties boasting interesting textures, whites-and-greens, and other colorways" have been especially popular of late. The gorgeous color and variegation of a plant like alocasia silver dragon (below) make for a great focal point—because who wouldn't want to gaze lovingly at a plant so pretty?

An alocasia silver dragon is especially easy on the eye. Costa Farms

The Gardenette: Tabletop and Windowsill Plants

A collection of plants with various shapes and textures work to create a micro garden on the windowsill. Yulia Naumenko / Getty Images

Whether you're keen on cottage-core, live in a tiny house, or are just fond of clustering, Hancock recommends "the stylish tabletop or windowsill houseplant 'gardenette' trend with houseplants like mini me cordyline." (Did you know that there are actually benefits to grouping houseplants together?) Gardenettes can happen anywhere, we even like them in the bathroom and the shower!

Extra Air-Purifying

Costa Farms

"One trend getting millions of clicks through online searches are plants with extra air-purifying traits that soak up carbon dioxide faster than other plants," says Hancock, who suggests a snake plant as one of many options to fulfill this trend. We love snake plants (Sansevieria ) as much for their air-purifying qualities as for their durability—it is a forgiving succulent that is considered one of the best choices for new plant owners.

Lovely and Lacy

Costa Farms

"The delicate, lovely lacy (or fenestration with foliage slits and openings) houseplant trend is seen in examples such as Costa Farms’ little Swiss monstera," says Hancock. These petite monsteras are a great option for someone who loves the monstera look, but not the monstera size ... which is monstrous. The lacy trend also harkens back to the Victorians' love for all things ferns—but with a modern twist. There are some really wonderfully vivacious ferns on the market; if you're able to provide sufficient humidity to keep them green and lush, ferns can add a lot of texture and interest to a space.

A bird's nest fern (Asplenium nidus). bgton / Getty Images

Tropicals

Polka dot begonia. Marina Demidiuk / Getty Images

"Topping off, trending tropicals is such a burgeoning trend, Costa Farms has launched an entire Trending Tropicals Collection," says Hancock. Amongst the many selections for this trend, polka dot begonia has a lot of personality, while the shiny black-purple leaves of a geo plant (Geogenanthus ciliatus) deliver drama in spades.

Costa Farms

Note: Costa Farms promises us that all plants are collected ethically; "we never take plants from the wild." If you are looking to buy tropical plants—and basically any plant in general—be sure to buy from an ethical plant seller.