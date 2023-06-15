What is Horticultural Therapy?

"Healing gardens" are now featured in the design of most new hospitals. Aside from the pleasure of getting out in the fresh air and sunlight, just glimpsing the green space from a hospital window does wonders. As Deborah Franklin writes for Scientific American about one particular study on the topic, "Patients with bedside windows looking out on leafy trees healed, on average, a day faster, needed significantly less pain medication and had fewer postsurgical complications than patients who instead saw a brick wall."

It speaks to the healing power of plants, which is where horticultural therapy comes into play.

Horticultural therapy is the practice of using gardens, plants, and horticultural activity to relieve physical and mental symptoms. Research suggests that it is helpful for managing mood disorders and mental illness, and can also be designed to help improve balance, strength, and work skills.



Horticultural therapy can be practiced in a wide range of locations, in many different ways—from specially designed gardens to community gardens to hospital rooms.

Origin of Horticultural Therapy

Gardens, gardening, and time in the natural world have been understood to be therapeutic from ancient times. Dr. Benjamin Rush, however, is credited with “inventing” the clinical practice of horticultural therapy. Rush, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, was the first to document the positive impact of gardening on people with mental illness.

Horticultural therapy took off during and after World War II, when it was successfully used to help treat veterans recovering from wounds and PTSD. It was then that practitioners discovered the positive impact of horticultural therapy for rehabilitation and vocational training.

Since the mid-20th century, uses of horticultural therapy have grown to include treatment for stress, memory loss, and other symptoms, especially among people with addictions, intellectual disabilities, and dementia. It’s also been found to build muscle strength and coordination, improve balance, and increase endurance. In some cases, horticultural therapy is also used to improve patients’ ability to follow instructions, work independently, solve problems, and build both gross and fine motor skills.

Horticultural Therapy Settings

Horticultural therapy is practiced in different settings depending on the purpose of the therapy, the institution through which it’s provided, and the funding available. In some cases, appropriate settings are actually created; in others, existing settings are utilized. In some cases, plants are even brought into institutional settings such as hospitals to support occupational and psychological therapy goals.

Horticultural Therapy Gardens

In some settings such as hospitals and senior care centers, space and money are available to design and build designated horticultural therapy gardens. These gardens are specifically planned and designed for therapeutic uses; as a result they:

are physically accessible for those with mobility issues, including paved paths for wheelchairs and raised gardens for easy access;

include areas and plants that are conducive to specific programmatic activities; for example, they may include vegetable gardens where patients can plant and harvest foods or sensory-oriented plants that feature strong colors, textures, and fragrances;

are designed with simple patterns and clear parameters to enhance focus toward rather than away from the garden and make wayfinding easy;

are managed and maintained to support health and comfort; this may mean that only safe, organic fertilizers and pesticides are used, or that sunshades and benches are provided, etc.

Community and Neighborhood Parks and Gardens

Research suggests that community gardens and neighborhood green space can have a positive impact on the general well-being of residents of all ages. In addition:

Community gardens provide a low-cost, sustainable setting for horticultural therapy in which patients can build skills, confidence, and physical strength.

Neighborhood parks and green spaces have been shown to provide benefits to a wide range of patients including those with postpartum issues, seniors with cognitive and emotional issues, and individuals with symptoms ranging from PTSD to mental illness.

Because access to neighborhood resources is free and ongoing, treatment need not be reliant on access to an institutional therapy garden.



Who Benefits from Horticultural Therapy

According to the American Horticultural Therapy Association, horticultural therapy helps "improve memory, cognitive abilities, task initiation, language skills, and socialization. In physical rehabilitation, horticultural therapy can help strengthen muscles and improve coordination, balance, and endurance. In vocational horticultural therapy settings, people learn to work independently, problem-solve, and follow directions." With so many benefits, horticultural therapy is used with people who have symptoms related to:

mental illness

dementia

behavioral issues

intellectual disabilities

physical limitations and injuries

developmental issues

sensory issues

With so many different types and benefits, horticultural therapy is a growing field. Not only are its benefits now well-documented, but it is a form of therapy that can be maintained by the patient long after their interaction with a trained therapist is complete.

Just one more example of the generosity of the natural world, a place we'd be prudent to protect.