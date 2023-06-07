Horse Lover Lives Off-Grid in Her 'Tiny-ish' Tiny House

A growing number of people are becoming interested in tiny houses but are often put off by how narrow they can be. As one might imagine, the typical width of a tiny house is constrained by the fact that most tiny houses are built on wheeled trailers to make them roadworthy. In order to transport a tiny house on the road without having to get a permit from each state it will travel through, it has to measure 8.5 feet wide or less.

But there is such a thing as an extra-wide tiny house, and those who opt for one will tell you that having a couple of extra feet in width can make a huge difference. That surplus bit of space translates to more options when it comes to laying out one's floor plan and can potentially mean more rooms—whether that's an extra room for guests staying over or for a growing child.

For Emily Elizabeth, a yoga teacher living outside of Auckland, New Zealand, her extra-wide tiny house has meant being able to provide a whole bedroom for her parents to sleep in when they visit. Having just a couple more feet in width has also permitted Emily to create the kitchen of her dreams. Overall, a tiny house has allowed Emily to live closer to nature—closer to her horse, in fact—while giving her a chance at owning a home of her own. To see just how amazing Emily's set-up is, check out this tour of her beautiful mini-residence via Living Big In A Tiny House:

Measuring a considerable 37 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 14 feet tall, Emily's self-described "tiny-ish" home is definitely on the heftier side of the spectrum and is packed with features to prove it. The exterior of the home is clad with corrugated metal siding and COR-TEN steel, which weathers to a deep bronze color.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Emily has also installed an outdoor deck, which helps to extend the usable space of her home significantly. In addition, a recently added pergola with operable louvers has meant that Emily can adjust it to provide more shade from the sun or close it off when the winds get too strong, allowing her to stay more comfortably outside. Emily's home is completely off-grid and is parked on a friend's 10-acre plot of land, which she helps to look after. Both friends are horse lovers, with several horses living on the land, including Emily's five-year-old horse.

Living Big In A Tiny House

As we enter the home, we see that the interior feels both homey and spacious at the same time, thanks to its unique layout. The extra 1.5 feet means that the living room can be much larger, while overhead, there's enough space to insert a walkway that leads to the guest bedroom.

Living Big In A Tiny House

There are built-in cubbies, cabinets, and drawers under the stairs for Emily to store books, crystals, and essential oils.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Though there isn't a dedicated dining area, the lounge can easily convert into one, thanks to this space-saving IKEA table that can fold up to create a large dining table.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Right next to the lounge sits the kitchen, which is configured in an ergonomic U-shape that makes cooking more enjoyable. There are all the basics here and more: a dishwasher, stove, slimline refrigerator, and plenty of stone countertop space to prepare food. We love how there are windows on all three sides here (including a tri-fold window), letting light and air stream in to connect the inside with the outside.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Up the stairs and above the kitchen, we have a cozy guest suite.

Living Big In A Tiny House

When Emily's parents stay over, they sleep in the primary bedroom downstairs, and this is the room that Emily actually uses instead so they don't have to trek up the stairs.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Also upstairs is this small loft that Emily uses as a home office.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Back downstairs and on the other side of the stairs, we have a comfortably appointed bathroom that has a floating vanity and sink, a shower stall in the corner, and a composting toilet.

Living Big In A Tiny House

Beyond the bathroom and at the other end of the home, we have Emily's main bedroom—a wonderfully restful space with tall ceilings and lots of windows, plus a patio door that leads out onto the deck.

Living Big In A Tiny House

As Emily explains, she wanted a ground-floor bedroom as she is tall and didn't want to have to crawl in and out of a sleeping loft.

Living Big In A Tiny House

All things considered, this is a brilliantly designed tiny house that feels like a more efficient, off-grid version of a conventional two-bedroom house that has been scaled down, thanks to those extra inches. Emily estimates that she spent about $143,000 for the construction of her "tiny-ish" house, not including the cost of transport, the deck and the solar power system. It's all worth it, as Emily says that the shift into the tiny lifestyle has helped her achieve a number of life goals:

"Having an actual home—one that was affordable and that offered me the lifestyle that I have been dreaming of for years—being on the land, and being able to grow my own vegetables and to be part of a really beautiful community was important to me. And my tiny home has facilitated that."

