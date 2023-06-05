Thinking About a Holistic Approach in Garden Design

In permaculture garden design, we often talk about the importance of taking a holistic approach. But if you are unfamiliar with this phrase, then you may question what exactly it means.



Even if you are well aware of the definition, you may still question how to implement this idea in your garden design and not really see clearly the reasons why taking this sort of approach is the best idea.

So I thought it might be helpful to delve into the topic and talk about the various elements of a holistic approach.

What is Meant By a "Holistic Approach"?

When we talk about taking a holistic approach, we are talking primarily about "complete system thinking." About thinking in a joined-up manner about the ways in which we design our gardens or other spaces and bring people, ideas, and the plants that we grow together rather than keeping them apart.

By looking at complete system thinking, joined-up thinking, and integrating, not segregating, we can begin to build up a picture of why a holistic approach is such an important part of successful garden design.

Complete System Thinking

Looking at the whole wood is important—a concept you may recognize from the famous adage of not seeing the wood for the trees. When we do not look at the big picture first, then we cannot hope to get things right when it comes to the details.

In gardens, and other natural systems, or ecosystems, thinking about whole systems rather than zoning in too prematurely on the details can be especially important.

It is almost a cliché to talk about how everything is connected, but it is important to recognize not only individual plants and animals but also the connections between them. If we fail to do so, then we miss a huge part of the picture and will quite simply not be as successful in our growing efforts.

This type of system, or ecosystem, thinking helps us to avoid common pitfalls and to work through many potential problems in a garden before they even arise.

Joined-Up Thinking

Complete system or ecosystem thinking is not quite the same as, but certainly related to, joined-up thinking. Joined-up thinking is another element that goes into the meaning of taking a holistic approach.

As with complete system thinking, joined-up thinking means looking at the garden, and its system or systems, as a whole.

But rather than looking at the different elements within the system and how they are connected, joined-up thinking is about thinking through how we might respond to the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges that a space might generate for us. And how we might link together the information we have pieced together about the site with the correct procedures, practices, and other choices we make.

Thinking about a design big-picture, recognizing the importance of looking at ecosystems and other systems rather than just plants is not enough. A holistic approach is also about making sure that our thoughts and ideas for the space are as well-integrated and connected as any plant or animal within a functioning ecosystem.

Integration, Not Segregation

In any design, we always have to recognize that each plant, animal, or other element is not only to be viewed in isolation but is also part of the whole. Bringing elements together with one another can also, it must be remembered, bring about something that is far greater than merely the sum of its parts.

By integrating rather than segregating elements in a garden (a concept that also links back into holistic design), we can gain from their interaction and relationships and benefit from the combination in ways that we would not necessarily have gained from the elements in isolation.

Unless we have taken a holistic approach and looked at everything from a higher vantage point, as it were, we cannot hope to integrate the different elements correctly nor understand the connections that might be made between different plants or features that we decide to place in our gardens.

Whether or not you struggle with a holistic approach to garden design may depend on whether you are a big-picture or detail-orientated person. Of course, some of us may be a combination of both. Whichever you are, it is important to begin with a high-up overview before you begin to hone in on the details.