This is the least healthy state in the U.S.

States may have equal representation in the Senate, but when it comes to healthcare, life just isn't fair.



We recently wrote about the U.S.'s healthiest state, according to a recent United Health Foundation study. Hearing about winners is fine and dandy, but I'd be lying if I told you I wasn't wondering about the losers. Luckily, I need not wonder long. The least healthy state in the U.S. is ...

Louisiana.

Mississippi came in 50th last year, but that seat's been taken by the Bayou State. According to the study, people there are stressed, impoverished and tend to smoke. As the foundation explained, Louisiana has the:

- Highest prevalence of children in poverty at 28.0 percent, compared with 18.4 percent nationally.

- High prevalence of smoking at 23.1 percent of adults, compared with 17.1 percent nationally.

- High prevalence of obesity at 36.2 percent of adults, compared with 31.3 percent nationally.

- High prevalences of frequent mental distress and frequent physical distress at 16.1 and 16.5 percent of adults, respectively, compared with 12.0 percent for each nationally.

- High percentage of low birthweight babies at 10.6 percent of live births, compared with 8.2 percent nationally.

But it's not all doom and destruction. Louisana has plenty of mental health providers to deal with all that stress, about 37 more per 100,000 residents than the country average. Plus, people are on top of getting their HPVh, Tdap and meningococcal immunizations.

The Deep South is doing pretty poorly in these rankings generally, with Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas in the bottom five. These states are also fairly poor financially ... Coincidence?