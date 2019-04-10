Here's how much fruit and vegetables you should be eating every day

Only 1 in 10 Americans meets the federal fruit and vegetable recommendations; here's what to aim for.

According to the CDC, in 2015 only 12 percent of Americans met the recommendations for eating fruit, and just nine percent ate enough vegetables – even though eating enough fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet reduces the risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity.

So, how much is enough?

The federal guidelines used to be shown in a pyramid and recommendations were described in servings, which could sometimes be complicated since one serving could mean, for example, a whole piece of medium sized fruit or 1/2 cup of canned fruit or 3/4 cup of fruit juice. One practically needed a spreadsheet and a calculator to keep track.

With the more recent introduction of the MyPlate graphic, it's a little bit easier. The idea is to fill half of one's plate with fruit and vegetables; and the serving sizes have been simplified to cups. (But since most of us don't always have a measuring cup on hand, it can still be a bit tricky. I generally try to visualize my favorite 1-cup scoop, which is a bit smaller than my first, and take it from there.)

As for how much to eat, the recommendations vary by age and gender; these are amounts for those who get less than 30 minutes per day of moderate physical activity, beyond normal daily activities.

Daily fruit recommendation

Women 19 to 30 years old: 2 cups

Women 31+ years old: 1 ½ cups

Men 19 years old and up: 2 cups

Daily vegetable recommendation:

Women 19 to 30 years old: 2 ½ cups

Women 31 to 50 years old: 2 ½ cups

Women 51+ years old: 2 cups

Men 19 to 30 years old: 3 cups

Men 31 to 50 years old: 3 cups

Men 51+ years old: 2 ½ cups

What one cup means

Now here's where it can get a little confusing again, because a cup isn't always a cup.

FRUIT

In general, but not always, one cup of fruit or ½ cup of dried fruit can be considered as 1 cup from the Fruit Group. Any fruit or 100 percent fruit juice counts (though remember that juice lacks the fiber of whole fruits). Here are some other equivalents.

1 small apple (2¼" diameter) = 1 cup-equivalent

1 large banana (8-9" long) = 1 cup-equivalent

½ cup of fruit cocktail = ½ cup-equivalent

½ medium grapefruit (4" diameter) = ½ cup-equivalent

1 medium bunch of grapes (about 50 grapes) = 1½ cup-equivalents

1 medium mango = 1 cup-equivalent

1 small orange (approx. 2½" diameter) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of 100% orange juice (4 fluid ounces) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ large peach (2¾" diameter) = ½ cup-equivalent

2 large plums (2½" diameter each) = 1 cup-equivalent

¼ cup of raisins = ½ cup-equivalent

VEGETABLES

Any vegetable or 100 percent vegetable juice counts; vegetables may be raw or cooked; fresh, frozen, canned, or dried/dehydrated; and may be whole, cut-up, or mashed. Within the vegetable group, there are sub-groups, of which you should strive to eat a mix of all: Dark-green vegetables; red and orange vegetables; starchy vegetables; beans and peas (which can also satisfy protein requirements), and other vegetables. The equivalents are often equal, but not always. Here is a list to give you a better idea.

½ cup of black beans (cooked) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of broccoli = ½ cup-equivalent

1 cup of baby carrots = 1 cup-equivalent

½ cup of cauliflower = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of corn = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of green beans (cooked) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of kidney beans (cooked) = ½ cup-equivalent

1 cup of iceberg lettuce = ½ cup-equivalent

1 cup of romaine lettuce = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of mushrooms = ½ cup-equivalent

2 slices of onion (raw) = ¼ cup-equivalent

½ cup of pinto beans (cooked) = ½ cup-equivalent

1 medium baked or boiled potato (2½-3" diameter) = 1 cup-equivalent

1 cup of baby spinach (raw) = ½ cup-equivalent

1 large baked sweet potato (2¼" diameter) = 1 cup-equivalent

½ cup of 100% tomato juice (4 fluid ounces) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of tomatoes (raw) = ½ cup-equivalent

½ cup of zucchini = ½ cup-equivalent

So there you go. I am not sure if this is all super easy or a bit complicated – though the plate graphic does give a good visual guide. But the bottom line is this: Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. For more, visit the MyPlate site and/or browse the related stories below.