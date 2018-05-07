Can you find the ticks on this poppyseed muffin?

In which the CDC traumatizes muffin lovers everywhere with its tick-studded PSA muffin.

Ticks are in the news, as well as their cousins in crime, mosquitoes. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that diseases from tick, mosquito and flea bites more than tripled in the United States between 2004 and 2016. Since 2004, at least nine diseases have been discovered or newly introduced here. The New York Times notes that, "Warmer weather is an important cause of the surge, according to the lead author of a study."

It's all a vexing problem; and what's super worrisome is that the CDC says that "the US is not fully prepared," noting:

Local and state health departments and vector control organizations face increasing demands to respond to these threats. More than 80% of vector control organizations report needing improvement in 1 or more of 5 core competencies, such as testing for pesticide resistance. More proven and publicly accepted mosquito and tick control methods are needed to prevent and control these diseases.

With all of this in mind, the Center is on a a bit of media blitz – which can't come soon enough. And apparently, they've got some clever personalities running the Twitter, because the following Tweet was tweeted ... and the response was, uhm, heartfelt.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

WHO AT THE CDC WAS TRAUMATIZED BY MUFFINS AS A CHILD? — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) May 4, 2018

Poppyseeds will never crunch quite the same again. — Sage Blackwood ❄ (@urwalder) May 5, 2018

A TOTAL ITCH HUNT! — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) May 4, 2018

Please don’t ever do this again — Salena (@Salencita) May 4, 2018

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — endless screaming ⚧ (@infinite_scream) May 5, 2018

And they go on and humorously on. But aside from the Twitter horror, the tick muffin makes a really good point. Mosquitoes, we seem them. Yes they are evil masters of subterfuge, but as least they are easily visible. Ticks? Not so much. They are tiny, like, poppyseed tiny. And now you may never eat a lemon poppyseed muffin again, but at least you know how small a tick is – just think of a poppyseed with legs.

