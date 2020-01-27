9 tips to avoid illness from salad greens

In a cruel twist of irony, some of the world's healthiest food – leafy greens – have become some of the riskiest in terms of foodborne illness.

This is so on-brand for modern humans. Seventeen of the top 20 most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables are leafy greens (according to research from the CDC) – but because of our broken food system, leafy greens are one of the foods most susceptible to foodborne illness pathogens.

Leafy greens are linked to reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, macular degeneration, and type 2 diabetes, as well as potential cognitive benefits. Yet between 2006 and 2019, leafy greens were involved in at least 46 multistate E. coli outbreaks, according to the CDC. And that's just E. coli.

“We face a real dilemma with leafy greens, especially romaine lettuce,” says James E. Rogers, Ph.D., director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports (CR). “They’re packed with nutrients, so we don’t want to discourage people from eating them. But we can’t ignore the fact that leafy greens are potentially risky, perhaps one of the riskiest foods.”

Rogers says that even though the odds that you will actually get sick are low, "they're real." Given their enormous health benefits, avoiding leafy greens altogether is not a great option – but there are ways to reduce one's risk, writes Kevin Loria writes for CR. The following tips are culled from CR and the CDC and can help you get the healthy leafy greens you need, without the pesky food poisoning.

1. Know your risks

2. Buy the whole head

3. Consider hydroponic or greenhouse

4. In fact, go local or grow your own

5. Keep it cool

6. Rinse greens in vinegar

7. Take care in washing pre-washed greens

8. Cook 'em

9. Keep your ears open