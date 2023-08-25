Happier Camper Unveils Its Latest and Most Affordable Travel Trailer

For the past few summers, many of us have been reconsidering how we go on vacation, especially anyone concerned about reducing their carbon footprint. We might be cutting down on the flying and opting instead for staycations, slow travel, or the good ol' road trip—either with a tent or with an RV or small trailer in tow.

But towing a recreational vehicle is trickier for someone who doesn't own a truck powerful enough to haul heavier loads. That's where smaller and more lightweight campers can come in handy, like those offered by Los Angeles-based company Happier Camper. Known for their retro-styled, modular campers with adaptive interiors, the company has now launched yet another version of their popular line of trailers, the even more lightweight and affordable HC1 Breeze.

With a length of 10.5 feet and a dry weight of around 1,000 pounds, the HC1 Breeze can be towed by smaller cars thanks to its relatively compact size and feather-light double-hull fiberglass shell. Seen here is the HC1 Breeze in a sunny beachside blue, a limited edition color the company is calling "Venice Breeze." The trailer also comes in a glossy "Mammoth White."

Happier Camper

Compared to previous models, the HC1 Breeze has some notable updates, such as a simplified frame for increased rigidity, redesigned overhead shelves that increase overall storage space, and improved lower storage compartments that allow users to access from the sides of the benches.

Happier Camper

Perhaps one of the features that makes Happier Camper's trailer stand out is the HC1's rear hatch, which can open up the trailer's interior to the outdoors, helping to extend the usable space to the outside.

Happier Camper

Even better, with the interior cleared of all its furnishings, the rear hatch allows the camper to be used as a cargo trailer for hauling large items like furniture or motorcycles. This kind of flexibility and multifunctionality makes the HC1 a bit more interesting than your run-of-the-mill trailers.

Happier Camper

But perhaps the biggest selling point behind Happier Camper's trailers is the company's Adaptiv system, which features various cube-like modules that can be installed in various ways in order to create beds, tables, chairs with integrated storage, kitchenettes with coolers and sinks, and even toilets with a dry flush mechanism. There are even Adaptiv units that can be stacked to form bunk beds, which is why even a tiny trailer like the HC1 Breeze can sleep up to five people.

Happier Camper

According to the company, the Adaptiv system uses no glues, screws, or rivets so that modules won't fall apart. Connections on the cubes are created using rotational molding so that pieces fit tightly into the grooves of the camper's 1.5-inch thick honeycomb-patterned fiberglass floor.



Happier Camper

On the other hand, the Adaptiv table is a bit different in that it has an integrated base that can be attached to the floor via frame-mounted D-ring tie-downs. Additionally, the camper interior has built-in outlets for water drainage and various outlets for powering small appliances and charging devices.

Happier Camper

This built-in flexibility and modularity gives Happier Camper's trailers a huge advantage; users can mix, match, and change the interior of their campers to whatever is needed. Moreover, the Adaptiv system is universal to all of Happier Camper's trailers and can also be used for the company's readymade van conversion kit, which starts at about $6,950. The company says that:

"Whether you’re camping, working remotely, meditating, hauling, attending a tradeshow, setting up an info kiosk… you can create a setup to suit any situation. Rugged and beautiful, the system was designed for maximum portability, durability, and usability. With the interior of each cube optimized for storage, you’ll stay organized throughout your adventures."

Even better, once users set up camp somewhere for the weekend, these modular units can then be taken out from the inside of the trailer and placed outside to be used as extra seating and so on.

To top it off, the HC1 Breeze is meant as the company's most affordable option, with a starting price tag of $24,950—making it an attractive choice for individuals, couples, and families who are on a tighter trailer budget on one hand, but don't want to compromise on flexibility and quality on the other. To find out more, visit Happier Camper.



