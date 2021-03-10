Lightweight 'Traveler' Camper Has Retro Exterior, Adaptive Interior

After a dull season of the winter doldrums, many of us are itching to spend more time outdoors – hopefully on a camping trip or two. But for those of us who prefer the roomier comfort of a travel trailer over a tent, the question is how to tow these things if you don't have a truck?

Well, fear not, for there are more lightweight – and more fun – options like the Traveler trailer from Los Angeles-based company Happier Camper. After making a splash a few years back with their retro-styled HC1 trailer – which boasts an infinitely adaptive modular interior – the company has taken things a step further in recently launching a slightly larger version, the Traveler.

Happier Camper

Coming in at 17-feet long and weighing in with a dry weight of 1,800 pounds, the Happier Camper Traveler (HCT) features many of the same things that made its predecessor so attractive: a customizable modular interior, a lightweight shell, and some eye-catching vintage cred. Best of all, it can be towed by a wide range of vehicles, from lighter class SUVs, to crossovers and station wagons.

Check out this video tour from the company (they explain their Adaptiv modular system from the beginning, but the actual walkthrough of the Traveler trailer itself starts at 3:08):

Thanks to the Traveler's molded, double-hulled, all-fiberglass body, its exterior offers a rounded, unashamedly vintage styling on its robust exterior. Besides a retractable awning, there's also a convenient fiberglass "trunk" located over the front trailer tongue. This durable box holds the trailer's combination air-and-water heating system, and a water system consisting of a 17-gallon freshwater tank, and a 17-gallon graywater tank.

Happier Camper

Stepping inside the Traveler's 85-square-foot interior, we can see that this larger version includes the same ultra-strong, lightweight honeycomb fiberglass floor as the HC1, which serves as the base for the company's interchangeable Adaptiv modular system of flexible furnishings.

Happier Camper

These modular cube units range from ones that can form a bed, table or chair, to other modules that can function as coolers, sinks and more.

Happier Camper

But that's not the only perk of this brilliant system: once one is settled in at a campsite, these modules can be taken outside and used as well. Versatility is key here, and that is what separates Happier Camper's Adaptiv system from the rest.

Happier Camper

For instance, one can swap in modules and easily move them around to either form a bed, or a dinette with seating and table. There's even an option to create a stacked bunk bed on top for families.

Happier Camper

There is a lot of space to swap things around: the front end of the Traveler can fit enough modules to create a queen-sized bed, or a full-sized one at the rear.

Happier Camper

At 6-feet and 5-inches tall, there's also a lot of headroom inside to stand up. In the middle of the trailer, there is a dedicated kitchenette with built-in sink, two-burner stove and DC-powered drawer refrigerator, customizable kitchen racks, as well as built-in storage at the top.

Happier Camper

One of the biggest upgrades in the Traveler is its enclosed bathroom, which includes a toilet, small sink, and shower. The toilet can either be a dry flush, or as an option, plumbed, with an optional blackwater tank installed.

Happier Camper

In addition, the Traveler comes with dimmable lights, power outlets, and the option to install extras like solar panels or air conditioning. While the larger Traveler doesn't have a convenient rear hatch door like the HC1 that would have allowed it to function like a cargo trailer, the Traveler nevertheless has a lot going for it – it's better suited for families, and its integrated bathroom and kitchenette takes it up a notch in terms of convenience and comfort. Overall, it's the clever and ever-versatile Adaptiv system that makes these trailers so appealing, as it gives campers the ability to quickly and completely transform the interior to suit whatever function is needed at the moment, or even for different kinds of trips.

Prices for the Happier Camper Traveler trailer start at $49,950 – to find out more, visit Happier Camper.