Coffee stand folds out of a 60-year-old Morris Minor woody wagon

Talk about creative and adaptive reuse!

TreeHugger loves Repair and Reuse and Recycling, and Kim has shown many van conversions, but this conversion of a very old Morris Minor Traveller into a coffee stand was really quite amazing. It's parked outside a Waitrose Grocery Store at a market in Kings Cross, London and serves very good espresso pumped out of a big Faema machine, For the Good of the People.

Our gem - visually striking and as a result gets a lot of attention! Cleverly fitted out with a set up that cantilevers out of the back - enabling us to serve at full height and operational capacity.

It certainly is and it got my attention; it is a remarkable bit of engineering. The entire table slides out on rails from the back of the old station wagon, rising up to working height.

It's not totally independent, needing two power outlets power to run the coffee machine and grinder.

The company also operates a classic Citroen H Van with even greater capacity. I wonder how much of their time is spent keeping these classics on the road and how much roasting beans and making coffee. More information at For the Good of the People.