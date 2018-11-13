7 money tips for the dirt poor
Most money tips are aimed at the middle class. Here are some for those just scraping by.
A Vice article going around argues that money advice is for the middle class, not the poor. The article says most money tips are only applicable to people with enough cash to make real financial choices. Besides, if you're poor, you need life's little luxuries every once in a while to keep your spirits up.
I found myself nodding along to most of the points in the article, but something tickled at the back of my head. The author made $23,000 a year and was on Medicaid. That's rough. But ... I've made less, had no Medicaid, and lived in New York City. And I managed to pay the rent, eat, get around, find entertainment, and even save a little.I lived with a lot of people in the same boat, and honestly ... some of us managed our money well enough to live on without going into debt, and others couldn't make it. Unfortunately, Vice is right: most savings articles are aimed at middle-class people, not the poor.
So here are some tips I found for living poor that really did make a difference to me. Should anyone have to live like this? Maybe not, but you gotta play the hand you're dealt sometimes.
1. Consider alternative living arrangements
Sharing a room may not be ideal, but it goes a long way toward keeping a person afloat. This technique might be most common for single young adults, but plenty of older adults and families take advantage of co-ops and other co-housing.
Location matters too. When I moved to a new place, I would figure out what bus or train lines went near my job and look for apartments in cheap neighborhoods on those lines.
But whatever you do, DON'T move into a place without a kitchen. You'll end up blowing all your earnings on restaurants.
2. Rice and lentils
If you can use these simple but nutritious foods as your bases (supplementing them with oil, veggies, fruits, and other basics), your food budget will be tiny, making the occasional restaurant treat much more doable. Avoid anything pre-made.
3. Put on a sweaterWikimedia Commons/Public Domain
A girl once told me she was just barely struggling to get by. But she'd crank up the heat in the middle of winter so that she could hang out comfortably in a T-shirt.
Clothes, people. Long underwear and sweaters are nearly as cozy as furnaces. Also, did you know you could wear hats and scarves inside?
4. Pot lucks
5. Trades and free activities
6. Thrift storesmay already know this one, but it bears repeating for anyone who doesn't: Thrift. Stores. Are. The. Best. I've come away from them with new outfits for a few bucks. But avoid upscale "vintage" stores that charge almost normal prices. Goodwill and Salvation Army are always good bets. These stores often have furniture and other household supplies too.
7. Friends
If hanging out with your friends means spending money, then it'll be hard to save without feeling like you're missing out. It's SO much easier to have a community of like-minded spenders who go on camping trips and host dinner parties instead of hitting up restaurants or clubs.
By the way, fun fact about nearly all these tips: they're good for the environment. Cooking at home, buying used clothes, avoiding using heat, and sharing rooms all slow down the industrial machine, creating less waste and a healthier planet.