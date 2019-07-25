8 natural remedies to get rid of household insects

From ants and pantry moths to black flies and fruit flies, these non-toxic DIY solutions are safer and more eco-friendly than traditional pesticides..

Most people don't want to share their homes and gardens with certain insects, a fact illustrated by the more than $2 billion dollars spent annually on commercial pesticides.

Meanwhile, the U.S. EPA notes that "80 percent of most people's exposure to pesticides occurs indoors and that measurable levels of up to a dozen pesticides have been found in the air inside homes." Exposure to pesticides, the agency says, can result in a range of ill effects, from irritation to eye, nose and throat to headaches and nausea to damage to the liver, kidneys, and nervous systems.

When we are dealing with potions meant to kill things, it's little surprise that they can come with toxic side effects. And while the fear of germs and disease many associate with insects may make us want to use these commercial pesticides with abandon, there are many more gentle ways in which to approach the situation.

The infographic below comes from TurboTenant and offers solutions for eight common household pests. I have not tried all of them, but I have had great success with a similar solution for ants, and I know the cockroach solution works wonders for aphids and the traps for fruit flies and black flies are tried and true. I have yet to find any solution for pantry moths, save for storing dry goods in sealed glass jars, but I am going to give the herb sachets a try.

