10 words celebrating home that we don't have in English

If only there were a word for weather that is lovely to look at from the window, but not so lovely be outside in. Oh wait, there is!

At TreeHugger, we obviously love being outside and revelling in the wonders of nature ... but there is a lot of be said for the great indoors as well. Without sounding too woo-woo, healthy homes and personal wellness are essential in taking care of ourselves, so that we can function well enough to help take care of the planet. And of course, so that we can simply feel happy and fulfilled as well.

All too often in this busy hectic world, taking the time to enjoy the simple pleasures of home gets pushed to the bottom of the list. Some of us may even feel guilty for slowing down long enough to get cozy and read a book, or heaven forbid, just do nothing.

Which is why these cultural concepts from around the world are so lovely. We don't really have comparable words in English, and that's too bad – because once we name something, we can more readily grasp it. My favorite example of this comes from a Radiolab episode about colors, in which the hosts explain that ancient languages didn’t have a word for blue – and without a word for the color, it appears that people in antiquity were unable to see the color at all. (Mind. Blown. And if you don't want to listen to the whole thing, there's a good recap here.)

So with all of this in mind, I am formally adopting these words into my vocabulary and seeing if I can will them into fruition. Of course I will need to learn how to pronunce them ... but in the meantime, be right back, going to fjaka for a bit.