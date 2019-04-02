10 of the best grocery shopping tips

You've heard them before, but sometimes a refresher is helpful.

Last week the Kitchn posted a lengthy list of "the most brilliant grocery shopping tips of all time," which caught my eye because it's quite the claim. Of course I had to click, and quickly realized they weren't far off the mark with that grand title. The tips really were great.

Although most were familiar to me, it is good to hear them repeated. Those of us who shop on autopilot every week tend to lose sight of the small efficiencies we could be gaining, which is why a post like this is a useful reminder. What follows are my favorites from the Kitchn's list, as well as some of my own.

Base this on a meal plan that makes meal-prepping easy and straightforward for the whole week.

2. Shop your pantry, fridge, and freezer first. Pay attention to what needs to be eaten first.

3. Be selective about the time of day when you shop. Go early or late, without children, and not when you're hungry.

4. Read the price tag to decipher value. There's fine print at the bottom that states what the price is per 100 grams. That number makes comparisons simple.

5. Read the ingredient list. If you have two similarly priced items, buy the one with the shortest, most normal-sounding ingredient list.

6. Avoid pre-packaged convenience foods. They are overpriced with less nutritional value and excessively wasteful packaging.

7. Use your freezer. It can enable you to purchase items in bulk and fresh produce from the clearance section that would otherwise go bad before you get to it.

8. Prioritize plant-based foods. We all need to eat fewer animal-sourced foods, so don't hold back when it comes to stocking your home with plant-based alternatives. It's healthier, better for the planet, and you'll save money.

9. Coupons are a trap. As great as they seem, they often make people buy things that they wouldn't otherwise. Use them if they don't influence your purchasing decisions, but otherwise it's best just to load up when your regular grocery items are on sale.

10. Take your own bags and containers. It cuts down on waste, and makes it easier to transport food because you don't worry about heavy, spiky groceries tearing a hole and escaping.

Got any brilliant tips of your own? Share in the comments below.