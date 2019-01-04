What happens when plant-based "meat" is cheaper than the real thing?

Pioneers are already making in-roads into the market. But once economies of scale kick in...

TreeHugger has been following the mainstreaming of plant-based "meats" with great interest, and there's no doubt that vegetarian alternatives to burgers and sausages are reaching beyond the hardcore vegetarian crowd and making in-roads into decidedly omnivorous markets.

Yet there's one big barrier that might be holding them back: Price.

But while these high-tech, hard-to-find meat analogs are currently more expensive than their animal-based competition, there's no reason why they should always be so. In fact, between the inherent efficiencies of cutting out the middle-man/cow to the benefits of being able to locate manufacture closer to the consumer, it stands to reason that plant-based meats will eventually scale to be the cheaper alternative—especially if any form of meat tax makes its way onto the statute books. Indeed an article by Clive Thompson on the future of fake meat over at Wired suggests Impossible Foods are eventually aiming to undercut Safeway's 80/20 hamburger meat, a point at which many consumers will simply choose vegetarian because it's cheaper—regardless of whether or not its better for the planet or their bodies.

And the best news? Competing on price will mean plant-based meats will continue to replace the cheapest, unhealthiest, cruelest and least delicious forms of meat out there.

Bring it on.