A new book, "Food is the Solution," shows the importance of our food choices .... with 80 beautiful plant-based recipes to seal the deal.

Author and activist Matthew Prescott asks us to engage in a little thought experiment. “Imagine a world in which we are all healthier: where the air is clean, forests dense, water pure, and animal life healthy,” he says. What kind of utopia is this place he speaks of?? Well, it’s one that we can help create, he says, by adding more plant-based foods to our plates.

As the man behind the new book, "Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World," Prescott explains the enormous toll that diets heavy in meat and dairy are taking on the planet. And with that in mind, he has created this gorgeous resource to help get people to eat more plants.

At the heart of the book is a wide-ranging collection of recipes that show how sensuous and delicious plant-based eating can be. But the book is much more than vegan food porn, it also includes the “why”s behind the “how”s by means of reporting, infographics, essays, and some stunning environmental photography.

But about that food ... see exhibit A: Jerked Jackfruit Tacos with Grilled Pineapple (above), Blueberry Buckwheat Waffles and Smoky Seitan Kebabs with Peanut Sauce (below).

And not to mention a somewhat mind-boggling array of endorsement from celebrities, experts, and other notable personalities; we’re talking James Cameron, Paul McCartney, Alice Waters, Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse, and the heads of virtually every major environmental organization. And that’s just for starters. It’s actually kind of crazy! But not that surprising, given what a useful and beautiful book it is, written by someone with a lot of talent and passion. Which you can get a taste of in the video below.

If you'd like a test drive, we have one of the recipes from the book here: Cashew cream mac 'n' cheese is perfect vegan comfort food.

© Matthew Prescott

Who knew that saving the world would be so delicious? For more, visit Prescott's site here.