Top 10 vegan blogs to follow

If eating more plant-based foods is on the menu, here's where to get some great inspiration.

As much as I love sitting down with my cookbooks and browsing for inspiration, there is something to be said for all the amazing food bloggers out there, working tirelessly to give us pretty pages with a variety of great recipes. And it's no different with vegan bloggers, who work extra hard to develop recipes that are distinctly lacking in animal products.

Blogging.com has tracked the top vegan bloggers as per Alexa (the web traffic analysis company, not the eavesdropping lady who orders things on Amazon for you). Here are the top 10:

1. The Minimalist Baker I have a confession; it's possible that The Minimalist Baker gets so much traffic because of the frequency in which I make the site's One-Bowl Vegan Chocolate Cake . I mean, not really, but it is the world's best chocolate cake, vegan or not – it's become the only chocolate cake I make!

2. Chocolate-Covered Katie

The latest recipe up right now is Keto Peanut Butter Tagalong Bars, which are described as such: "These peanut butter Tagalong bars are like your favorite girl scout cookies, made even better because now they’re bars instead of cookies!"

3. Vegan Richa

You may recognize this name for the book, "Vegan Richa’s Indian Kitchen," which is comprised of Indian Vegan recipes.The cookbook was included in Top Cookbooks 2015 by Vegetarian times and in PETA's Must-Have 7 Cookbooks.

4. Oh She Glows

Because who doesn't want to glow?

5. Simple Vegan Blog

The latest three recipes listed right now are vegan pancakes, white hot chocolate, and vegan mac and cheese. Can you say plant-based comfort food?

6. Vegan Heaven

Blogger Sina promises "heavenly simple and sinfully delicious vegan recipes." I also like that she has sections on going vegan and vegan travel.

7. Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella started as a personal blog and then exploded, in a good way. There is now an app, recipe books, a deli, and a range of plant-based food products – and yes, there are still loads of lovely plant-based recipes.

8. Vegan in the Freezer

No, not "vegan in the freezer" in that way, ahem. We're talking vegan foods that take well to freezing. As in, "The recipes feature healthy and delicious food that you can enjoy now or freeze for future meals."

9. Hot for Food

Put it this way, the power behind this blog is Lauren Toyota and this is the description of the blog's new book: "A debut cookbook from hot for food… a fun and irreverent take on vegan comfort food that’s saucy, sweet, sassy, and most definitely deep-fried!" Who doesn't like deep-fried food? And if it's plant-based, it's healthy, right?

10. Yup, It's Vegan

Latest recipe on the blog right now? Vegan candy cane cake. But aside from that, this site is a great resource for vegan meal plans, if you swing that way.

Visit blogging.com for more plant-based sites to visit, as well as interviews with some of the bloggers listed above. These were ranked by traffic, but if you have a favorite vegan blog not listed here, tell us the name in the comments and we'll check them out.