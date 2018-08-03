Is there dairy in your almond milk? Maker of Almond Breeze issues recall

The bovine-befouled half-gallon cartons were shipped to 28 states.

It’s safe to assume that many people choosing to drink almond milk are doing so to avoid drinking milk made by cows. For those of you, we have this news: HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling certain half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain milk. Hood is the dairy company that has been producing Blue Diamond Almond Breeze (a brand of Blue Diamond Growers) since 2008.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” notes a press statement published by the almond milk’s maker.

The product is safe to consume unless one has a milk allergy or sensitivity, notes the statement. They make no mention of potential distress it may cause vegans.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.



The recall only applies to the following: Refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

Look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) is 41570 05621, which can be found on the side of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

If you purchased the product, you can return it where you bought it for a full refund or exchange, or go to http://www.bluediamond.com to complete an online form.

