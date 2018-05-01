So, what does White Castle's plant-based 'Impossible Slider' taste like?

It's hard for me to think of a more divisive topic of late than the plant-based Impossible Burger. While many readers were enthusiastic when a meat-centric restaurateur starts serving it, others dive in with health concerns and criticisms when White Castle launched their slider version.

To be fair, I am torn on the topic myself. On the one hand, I'd love to see a broader, societal shift away from intensive animal agriculture—and I think truly realistic meat analogs offer the potential to reach beyond the usual healthy eating converts. On the other hand, processed food is processed food. And I suspect a diet heavy in Impossible Burgers is not going to be much better for you than a diet heavy on McDonalds.

But my feelings are irrelevant. There's clearly a market for these things. But is it based on hype, or actual enjoyment? A recent video from Vlogger Casey Neistat and film maker Oscar Boyson aims to find out. The results, I should say, are decidedly mixed. While Casey and Oscar both end up preferring the Impossible Slider—arguing that it's decidedly more meat like than the original—their dining companions were much less impressed. ("Can I have a bucket?", pleads the poor lady on the left.)

For me, personally, the close ups alone confirmed one thing: I'm probably not the target market for White Castle sliders. That said, as I argued before in my post about the launch of the Impossible Slider, it's encouraging to see plant-based alternatives being deployed where they can do the most good—replacing intensively raised, fast food meat.