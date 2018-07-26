Seek Food launches new line of cricket flours

It even comes with a special cookbook, full of cricket-based recipes.

No matter how eco-friendly and healthy someone tells you a cricket is, would you be willing to pop one whole into your mouth? There's a good chance the answer is no. And yet, if that same cricket were ground into flour and baked into a muffin, would you be willing to take a bite? It's probably safe to say yes.

Ground crickets are where the probable future of insect-eating lies. Even National Geographic agrees, stating earlier this year that cricket flour is a food of the future, an ingredient that only stands to grow in popularity as people realize how rich in protein and micronutrients it really is.

That's why edible insect companies like Seek Food are smart to focus on the user-friendly area of flours. Seek, which launched a line of cricket-based snack bites and granola two years ago, has met with such great success that it's now expanding to include three kinds of flour made with crickets -- all purpose, gluten-free, and paleo -- as well as a pure cricket protein powder.

The expansion is featured in a new Kickstarter campaign that has already raised $45,000 from an original goal of $25,000 -- and it still has two weeks to go. The all-purpose flour, which is really just a baking-friendly blend of regular flour with cricket powder, contains "40 percent more protein, 15 percent more fiber and 65 percent more calcium than the leading all-purpose flour." The gluten-free flour has brown rice flour, potato starch, cricket flour, white rice flour, tapioca flour, sorghum flour, xantham gum; and the Paleo flour is made from a blend of arrowroot flour, almond flour, coconut flour, tapioca flour, and cricket flour.

© Seek (via Kickstarter) © Seek (via Kickstarter)

Making the flours even more attractive to buyers is Seek's simultaneous launch of The Cricket Cookbook, a collection of recipes created by famous professional chefs, using these flour mixes.

"The recipes show both the versatility and deliciousness that crickets have to offer. You'll be able to cook and enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. This cookbook is great for anyone looking to eat healthy and sustainable foods or for those looking to broaden their culinary palate. Also, for all the parents out there looking to sneak some extra protein into your kid's meal, this cookbook is calling your name!"

Pictures of the recipes look delicious, from a dairy-free Earl Grey-cricket ice cream to tamales with cricket masa to a spiced sticky plantain cake. As someone who's had cricket flour on my pantry shelf in the past and not known how to use it, a cookbook like this one appeals indeed.

© Seek (via Kickstarter) © Seek (via Kickstarter)

You can still get in on the Kickstarter rewards for another two weeks, or wait until Seek launches its products officially in autumn 2018.