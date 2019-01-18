Quorn launches vegan fish alternative

The expansion of plant-based meat and fish analogs marches on.

We already know that Impossible Foods are working on plant-based "fish" and Kelly has been known to substitute tofu for tuna in her "tuna" salad. But it always seems to me that the relatively subtle, delicate flavors of fish are going to be the hardest to replicate in the ongoing search for viable plant-based alternatives to animal products.

That doesn't stop people from trying.

The latest company to join the fray is Quorn, whose previously reported surge in product R&D and innovation has now resulted in the launch of a range of fish alternatives made from its signature mycoprotein.

According to the press release, Quorn's fishless fillets will launch in the UK in March and are designed to satisfy cravings for traditional fish and chips—one of Britain's top five favorite meals. They are also available in a lemon pepper breaded version, as well as Quorn's existing offering of vegan fishless fingers (aka fish sticks for our American audience). For anyone who follows the news about the state of our oceans, the reasons for developing such a product ought to be fairly obvious. But just in case it's not, Quorn lays it out in pretty stark terms:

Quorn has expanded its range as part of its belief that it needs to help the world enjoy a sustainable diet that is not only healthy but less impactful on the planet. As the world’s population increases, sourcing enough fish to feed a growing global population will become increasingly difficult. Food wastage is also a key issue with 27% of landed fish lost or wasted between landing on our shores and being eaten. In 2016, 171 million tonnes of fish were produced, with nearly 90% for human consumption alone–showing just how much we love our fish suppers.

The press release itself doesn't get into how these things are made, but over at Business Green they are reporting that they are based on a blend of mycoprotein and seaweed extract, and that the development took five years to complete.

It looks like these are only going to be available in the UK for now, so we'd be interested to hear from any readers on that side of the pond about how they actually taste.

Editor's note: Some consumers are sensitive to Quorn products and may have an allergic reaction. See CSPI for more.