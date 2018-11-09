Plant-based "Impossible Burger" to hit grocery store shelves next year

From White Castle's Impossible Slider to my own local craft brewery and burger bar, the plant-based Impossible Burger appears to have spread almost everywhere in the United States in the last few years. (I even ate one at Boston airport.)

But it hasn't yet hit grocery store shelves.

That, too, is about to change however—as Impossible Foods has now announced that the Impossible Burger will be available to buy from grocery stores starting in 2019. Details are scarce about exactly where, when and how widespread the retail-version's debut will be, but Food and Wine carries a statement from CEO and Founder Patrick Brown suggesting there's more than enough demand to go mainstream:

“By far the No. 1 message from fans on social media is, ‘When will I be able to buy and cook the Impossible Burger at home? We can’t wait until home chefs experience the magic and delight of the first plant-based meat that actually cooks and tastes like meat from animals—without any compromise.”

Of course, there will be plenty of our readers who would rather eschew processed plant-based meats, just as they eschew processed meats and other foods too. But given the public's appetite for burgers—and the environmental benefits that could be reaped by cutting back—a growing availability of alternatives should probably be welcomed by all. I wouldn't be surprised if the growing army of flexitarians start putting their secret powers to use by introducing unsuspecting carnivorous guests to this relatively realistic alternative.

Keep an eye on the Impossible Foods website to find out when and where the burger becomes available.