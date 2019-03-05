Is 'plant-based' a diluted version of veganism?

One is a lifestyle, whereas the other is perceived mainly as a diet.

Where you used to see the word 'vegan', now you see 'plant-based'. It is everywhere, slapped onto imitation meats, protein bars, non-dairy milks, yogurts, and vegetable chips. Even restaurants are calling themselves plant-based, rather than vegan. Consumer research firm Mintel says that the term's use increased 268 percent between 2012 and 2016.

What is it about 'plant-based' that has made it so trendy? Writing for the Washington Post, Lavanya Ramanathan calls it a rebranding of vegan eating for the mainstream. Whereas veganism is a lifestyle that governs choices beyond food (no leather, wool, honey, animal testing, etc.), plant-based is perceived as a diet – something that can come and go based on one's daily choices. Thus it is seen as less limiting than veganism.

"The term 'vegan' tends to mean someone has to have a membership card to an exclusive club. You have to shun all forms of animal products, and it's just not something that’s appealing to most people."

Ramanathan quotes Michele Simon , executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, which was founded in 2016 and represents companies including Tofurky and Campbell Soup:

Indeed, only 6 percent of Americans identify as vegetarian and 3 percent as vegan. But plant-based? Everyone has eaten vegetables. There is an immediate point of reference that draws people in; they respond positively to the idea of eating more vegetables and are more willing to give these alternative foods a try.

Restaurants and brands have jumped aboard, adding vegan and vegetarian options to their menus and being sure to label them as plant-based, too. Tofurky, for example, now uses both.

Not all vegans are happy about it. They view 'plant-based' as a dilution of veganism as the serious environmental, ethical, and health-based choice it is. Brian Wendel, who produced the controversial 2011 documentary Forks Over Knives, expressed concern that

"the original intentions of the plant-based diet touted in his film — which he sees as a traditional diet of whole foods, with beans, rice, sweet potatoes and other staples — are getting lost in translation."

Nor is plant-based the be-all and end-all of healthy eating. Many of these products are still highly processed, which is why the 'whole foods' qualifier plays an increasingly important role in assessing what to buy.

Personally, I view the rise in plant-based eating as an excellent thing. I've written many posts about reducetarianism (and attended the first-ever Reducetarian Summit in 2017) and believe that we can't realistically view dietary choices as all or nothing. Small reductions across a wider range will have a greater effect.

"With the average American eating 275 pounds of meat per year, getting an individual to reduce his or her meat consumption by only 10 percent would see a reduction in nearly 30 pounds annually. Now imagine if a quarter of the U.S. population did this. Realistically, this is a far more attainable goal than converting people to veganism."

As plant-based foods appear in more grocery stores and restaurants, a greater percentage of people's meals will be meatless because of this improved access. Surely that's a goal that even vegans can support.