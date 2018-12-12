Pinterest says these are the hot food trends of 2019

Some of these may seem more old fashioned than trendy.

Every year Pinterest releases its predictions for the following year's trends, based on what people are searching for online. The predictions are divided into categories, which include travel, health, hobbies, entertaining, and more, but what interests us most here at TreeHugger is food. It looks like healthy homemade eating is on the rise, and we're always happy to hear that. So here's what you'll probably be seeing and tasting more of in the next 12 months.

1. Jam, jelly, and marmalade are everywhere these days, up 829 percent in Pinterest searches. People want to know how to use jam and how to make jam. Anything that gets people excited about preserving their own food makes us very happy.

There's growing desire to learn how to make one's own bread from scratch, especially slow-rise fermented loaves like sourdough. All these old-fashioned homesteading skills are making a comeback! (Read: The loaf of bread I will never stop baking

3. Infused water is apparently the drink du jour, specifically water with fresh ginger in it (+353%). There is something gloriously refreshing about water with fruit and veggies added to it; it somehow elevates it to a fancy-drink level, without any added sugar or alcohol. (Read: 6 DIY superfood-infused thirst quenchers)

4. Rise of the "pegan" diet – part vegan, part paleo, up 337 percent in search. I don't blame people for having to look this up on Pinterest, for eating low-carb and no-meat would be exceedingly difficult and you'd need all the recipe help you can get. But it's always a good sign that people are trying to clean up their diets.

5. Recipes for oxtails are being searched 209 percent more often this year. This might seem an odd ingredient to search, but to me it signifies a couple things – first, that more people using their slow cookers (which suggests more home-cooked meals on busy weeknights); and second, that cooks are more willing to try tougher, cheaper, and generally less desirable cuts of meat in an effort to engage in more nose-to-tail eating.

6. Tying for fifth place, searches for foil pack dinners are also up 209 percent. I discovered the wonders of tinfoil cooking over a campfire this past summer and wrote about it here. While there is waste involved, tinfoil can be cleaned and recycled after use.

7. Oat milk is the new non-dairy darling (up 186 percent). It's said to be impressively similar to real milk when it comes to frothing, which is why it's become a staple in many a latte. Unfortunately I haven't been able to find it yet in Canada. (Read: 8 things to know about oat milk, plus how to make your own)

8. Grazing tables are all the rage, a smorgasbord of small plate options for families to feast at their leisure. While people might do it for the aesthetic appeal, to my TreeHugger mind it screams, "Yay for leftovers!" It's the perfect way to fight food waste by serving up whatever's left in the fridge at the end of the week.

9. Chayote is the new superfood (+76%). With a texture somewhere between a pear and a potato, but crispy like jicama, it has a gentle, grassy, cucumber-like taste. It's commonly found in Central and South American cuisine and can be eaten raw or cooked. When cooked, it's a lot like zucchini.

10. Mushrooms are being searched 64 percent more than last year. They're finding their way into other recipes as a meat substitute (think burgers, meatballs, etc.) and appearing as a nutritional supplement in unusual settings, like coffee drinks and chocolate bars.