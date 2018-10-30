Man selling mint leaves in Morocco (photo)

It took me hours, but I finally found this guy.

I spent a month in Morocco last winter, and I grew enamored with the country's traditional Moroccan mint tea. I eventually decided that I just had to make it myself, and that meant finding fresh mint leaves.

Unfortunately, no one in the small village where I was staying sold mint leaves; I'd have to journey to a city to get my hands on some. So I took a bus to the nearby city of Essaouira and walked the city streets for hours. I passed plenty of spices, traditional hats and restaurants, but no mint leaves.

Just as I was about to give up, I took a wrong turn and spotted this guy sitting in a tent by the side of the road. He sold me a bundle of mint leaves, wrapping them in newspaper.

Something about the sight of the man and the leaves really captured the feel of Morocco for me, and I asked him if I could take a photo. I shared it a bit, but I didn't get a chance to clean it up until now. As the U.S. once again gets colder, I hope it brings you a bit of desert luxury.